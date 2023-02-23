Current Affairs Quiz: February 23 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents the Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and curious readers who are carrying on their preparations for competitive exams. In today’s Q&A session, the most important topics have been put together such as the New Captain of the SRH Team, and the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, among several others.

1. Which country has recently joined the global initiative 'The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate'?

(a) Japan

(b) Israel

(c) India

(d) Mexico

2. Indian Navy signed an MoU with which country to enhance cooperation in maritime security?

(a) Japan

(b) Mauritius

(c) Seychelles

(d) Maldives

3. The flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs ‘Asia Economic Dialogue’ begin in which city?

(a) Pune

(b) Ahmedabad

(c) New Delhi

(d) Lucknow

4. Which Indian American has recently announced his candidature for the US Presidential Election 2024?

(a) Rashid Hussain

(b) Vivek Ramaswamy

(c) Har Dayal

(d) Raja Krishnamoorthy

5. Which has become the first US city to ban Caste Discrimination?

(a) New York

(b) Seattle

(c) Boston

(d) San Francisco

6. Who has been appointed as the new Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of IPL 2023?

(a) Mayank Agarwal

(b) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

(c) Aiden Markam

(d) David Warner

7. Who won the men's individual 50m rifle 3 positions gold at the ISSF World Cup?

(a) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

(b) Vijay Kumar

(c) Akhil Sangwan

(d) Saurabh Chaudhary

Answers:

1. (c) India

India has recently joined the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) initiative. It is a joint initiative of the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. The US and the UAE took this global platform in November 2021. AIM4C supports investment and innovation in climate-smart agriculture and food systems. With this, India has joined over 275 partners, including 42 governments, who are collectively taking forward the mission of AIM4C.

2. (c) Seychelles

Expanding information sharing network to enhance existing cooperation in maritime security,

IFC-IOR (Information Fusion Centre- Indian Ocean Region) attached to the Indian Navy has signed an MoU with the Coordination Operations Center (RCOC). It was signed in the presence of Captain Rohit Bajpai, Director, IFC-IOR. It aims at collaboration between the two centres towards enhancing maritime domain awareness, information sharing and expertise development. IFC-IOR was established in the year 2018 for maritime security information sharing in the Indian Ocean region.

3. (a) Pune

Asia Economic Dialogue, the flagship annual event of the Ministry of External Affairs was held in Pune, Maharashtra. It is being organized in association with the Pune International Center based on Geo-Economics. The Pune International Center is co-hosting the three-day event. At this event, there will be discussions on topics such as Global Growth Prospects, How the Global South Will Shape the G20 Agenda and Metaverse. More than 44 speakers from different countries including Brazil, the USA, the UK, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico are participating in this dialogue.

4. (b) Vivek Ramaswamy

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy has announced joining the race, seeking candidacy for the Republican Party in the 2024 Presidential Elections. After Nikki Haley, he is the second Indian-American who has presented his claim for the US presidential election. Nikki Haley recently presented her candidacy for the US presidential election on behalf of the Republican Party. Vivek was born on 9 August 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents had migrated from the Indian state of Kerala and settled in America. Vivek is the co-founder and executive chairman of Strive Asset Management.

5. (b) Seattle

Seattle, the northernmost city in the United States has become the first city in the country to eliminate racial discrimination. In light of this, the local council of the City of Seattle amended the City's anti-discrimination laws. Voting has been done to include caste as well. Appreciating the move, Seattle City Council member and Indian-American citizen Kshama Sawant said that the fight against caste discrimination is linked to raising their voice against all forms of oppression. This historic step addresses the important issue of the South Asian Diaspora. Significantly, America is the second most popular destination for Indians.

6. (c) Aiden Markam

South African all-rounder Aiden Markram has been appointed as the new Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Captain ahead of IPL 2023. He replaced Kane Williamson, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, after which the franchise was looking for a new captain. Markram recently won the SA20 title to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in January 2022. IPL 2023 will start on March 31, in Ahmedabad. In the first match, the Gurjarat Titans will be facing the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings.

7. (a) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Olympian Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar won the men's singles title at the ISSF World Cup held in Cairo, Egypt. He was honoured with the Gold Medal in the Individual 50 Meter Rifle Three Positions Event. This was India's sixth medal in the tournament including four gold medals. The 22-year-old Tomar, also won gold at the Changwon World Cup last year. India remains on top of the medal table in this tournament. Hungary is second after India with two gold and one silver.

