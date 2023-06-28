Current Affairs Quiz: June 28 2023- Energy Transition Index 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Energy Transition Index 2023 etc.

1. What is the rank of India in the Energy Transition Index released by the World Economic Forum?

(a) 67th

(b) 68th

(c) 69th

(d) 70th

2. In which city will the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 be organized?

(a) Dubai

(b) New Delhi

(c) Jeddah

(d) Tehran

3. Who has been appointed as the new Director of Outer Space Affairs of the United Nations?

(a) Aarti Hola-Mani

(b) Meenakshi Sinha

(c) Naveen Kalra

(d) Roma Rastogi

4. Who has become the first bowler in world cricket to play 100 consecutive Tests?

(a) Pat Cummins

(b) Rashid Khan

(c) Ravichandran Ashwin

(d) Nathan Lyon

5. Which insurance company has launched the payment facility for premium through WhatsApp and UPI?

(a) LIC

(b) Tata AIA

(c) Bajaj Allianz

(d) Bharti AXA

6. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Punjab?

(a) Ajay Kumar

(b) Abhishek Awasthi

(c) Rajesh Agarwal

(d) Anurag Verma

Answer:-

1. (a) 67th

The World Economic Forum has recently released the Energy Transition Index. India is at 67th position in this ranking. Sweden is at the top of this list. Top 5 countries include Denmark, Norway, Finland and Switzerland. This time a list of 120 countries has been issued. The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental organization. It was established on 24 January 1971.

2. (c) Jeddah

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will be organized in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia. The tournament will be played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. In February, FIFA selected Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup 2023. Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Cup in the year 2027.

3. (a) Aarti Hola-Mani

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Indian-origin satellite industry expert Aarti Hola-Maini as the Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna. Hola-Manny from the United Kingdom will replace Simonetta Di Pippo from Italy. The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs is a UN office that promotes peaceful international cooperation in outer space.

4. (d) Nathan Lyon

Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon has become the first bowler in the world to play 100 consecutive Tests for the national team. He achieved this feat with his inclusion in the playing 11 of the second Ashes Test against England. Talking about the bowlers, till now no player had managed to play 100 Tests continuously. Talking about the players who have played most Tests continuously, former England captain Alastair Cook is on top with 159 matches.

5. (b) Tata AIA

Tata Group-backed insurance company Tata AIA has launched digital payments through WhatsApp and Unified Payments Interface. This is a first of its kind initiative in the insurance industry. Through this new facility, policyholders can pay premium digitally and also receive receipt of premium payment.

6. (d) Anurag Verma

The state government of Punjab has appointed 1993 batch IAS officer Anurag Verma as the new chief secretary of the state. He will be the 42nd Chief Secretary of Punjab State. Presently he is working as Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Justice Department. He will succeed Vijay Kumar Janjua, a 1989-batch IAS officer, who retires on June 30.