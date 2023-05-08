Current Affairs Quiz: May 08 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the critical topics given in Q&A formats such as IPL 2023, Air Force Heritage Centre, Asian Weightlifting Championship, etc.

1. Who has become the first cricketer in IPL history to score 7,000 runs?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) David Warner

(c) Shikhar Dhawan

(d) Rohit Sharma

2. Where did Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurate the Heritage Center of the Indian Air Force?

(a) Delhi

(b) Mumbai

(c) Kolkata

(d) Chandigarh

3. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra in which city?

(a) Lucknow

(b) Bhopal

(c) Patna

(d) Secunderabad

4. Which Indian athlete has created a national record in the men's triple jump event?

(a) Murali Sreesankar

(b) Nayana James

(c) Praveen Chitravel

(d) Shelly Singh

5. Who won the silver medal for India in the Asian Weightlifting Championship?

(a) Vikas Thakur

(b) Jeremy Lalrinnunga

(c) Satish Shivalingam

(d) Ganesh Mali

6. When is World Athletics Day celebrated?

(a) 07 May

(b) 08 May

(c) 09 May

(d) 10 May

7. Who has become the joint highest wicket-taker in IPL along with Dwayne Bravo?

(a) Ravindra Jadeja

(b) Sunil Narine

(c) Piyush Chawla

(d) Yuzvendra Chahal

Answers:-

1. (a) Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer in IPL history to score 7,000 runs. Virat achieved this feat in the match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 and also completed his 50th half-century of IPL. Virat has achieved the feat of 7,000 runs in 225 innings. The number of Shikhar Dhawan (6,535), David Warner (6,211) and Rohit Sharma (6,063) comes after him.

2. (d) Chandigarh

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first of its kind Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre. This center has been established under an agreement between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the Indian Air Force. This treaty was done last year. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary had also reviewed the inauguration of the Heritage Center in this regard. This heritage center is spread over 17,000 square feet and exhibits pictures related to the 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars, and the Balakot air strike.

3. (d) Secunderabad

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Warasiguda, Secunderabad. On this occasion, he said that with the help of these Jan Aushadhi Kendras, affordable health care will be provided and it will also provide self-employment opportunities for the youth. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojana has been launched to provide quality generic medicines to the common man at low cost.

4. (c) Praveen Chitravel

Indian athlete Praveen Chitravel created a national record and won the athletics men's triple jump event in Havana, Cuba, completing a record throw of 17.37m. He broke the record of 17.37m held by Ranjit Maheshwari at the 3rd Indian Grand Prix in Bangalore in 2016. He missed a medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 by a small margin but has had a good start to the 2023 season. Praveen had won a silver medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 in Astana in February, creating a new national indoor record.

5. (b) Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the silver medal in the Asian Weightlifting Championships. The 20-year-old Lalrinnunga won the silver medal in the snatch event by lifting 141 kg in the 67 kg weight category. In the World Boxing Championships, India's Mohammad Hasamuddin defeated Russia's Savin Eduard 5-0 to enter the 57kg quarter-finals. The Indian Weightlifting Federation is the national governing body for the sport of weightlifting in India.

6. (a) 07 May

World Athletics Day 2023 is celebrated every year on May 07. The main objective of this day is to raise awareness about fitness among children and to encourage youth and school children to participate in athletics. The theme of World Athletics Day 2023 was 'Athletics for All - A New Beginning'.

7.(d) Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created history by achieving the record of taking the most wickets in IPL. Now he has jointly become the highest wicket-taker with Dwayne Bravo. Bravo has taken 183 wickets in 161 IPL matches. Equalling his record, Yuzvendra Chahal got 183 wickets in 142 matches only. Piyush Chawla is at number 3 in this list with 174 wickets.