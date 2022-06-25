Current Affairs Today Headline- 25 June 2022
National News
- BSP Chief Mayawati has said that the party has decided to support NDA’s Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. The decision has been taken neither in support of BJP or NDA nor against the opposition but keeping the party and movement in mind.
- COVID-19: India reports 15,940 fresh cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued draft guidelines for the children in the entertainment industry.
- India greets Bangladesh for the successful completion of the Padma Bridge.
- Devotees in Agartala participate in the Ambubachi Festival, celebrating the menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya.
- India hands over humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as the country suffers deadly Earthquakes.
- EAM S. Jaishankar meets FM Jeremiah Manele of the Solomon Islands at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.
- The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Health and Famuli Welfare Ministry for the Executive Director post of AIIMS Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Patna, Guwahati, and Darbhanga.
- J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurated a 70-bedded fully equipped DRDO hospital for healthcare services to Amarnath Yatris at Baltal, Sonamarg.
- DCGI’s Subject Expert Committee recommends Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine COVOVAX for children in the age group of 7-11 years.
International News
- Countries- India, Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina, Senegal have been invited to G7 because there are certain agenda items at the G7 that will apply to them. The goal is to unify around a set of common principles and initiatives: Pentagon Press Secy John Kirby.
- United States Supreme Court ends Constitutional Right to abortion.
- US House passes gun safety legislation as the court expands the gun rights.
- India raises with several countries the issue of long delays in the grant of visas to students.
- India reopens embassy in Kabul, and sends technical team with relief material for Afghanistan.
Sports News
- Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Thomas Cup Champion Kidambi Srikanth and Tennis Player Sheikh Jafrin, who won a Bronze at Deaflympics 2022.
- FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: India placed in Group A with Brazil, US.
