Current Affairs Today Headline- 26 May 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 26 May 2022.
Current Affairs Headlines May 26
National News
- Jammu & Kashmir TV artist Amreen Bhat dies after terrorists fired upon her at her residence in Chadoora, Budgam.
- Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna to present the Budget of the State government led by CM Yogi Adityanath.
- India to seek fairer deal in fisheries at WTO's Ministerial Conference.
- Israel Defense Minister to visit India next week to boost bilateral defence ties.
- Indian Navy guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate successfully engaged a low flying target with its surface to air missile system.
- PM Modi asks states to leverage the centralised Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal.
- Delhi HC appoints three-member committee of administrators for Hockey India
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 40th PRAGATI meeting on May 25, 2022.
- Centre restricts sugar exports to 10 LMT from June 1 'to make prices of sugar stable.
- Centre seeks list of top serving and retired defence officers amid CDS appointment process.
- Bye-elections for Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, NCT of Delhi, & Jharkhand, to be held on June 23rd.
- Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case to serve as a deterrence for those who seek to follow a similar path.
- Contact tracing intensified after detection of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5, informs expert.
- Reserve Bank of India cancels Certificate of Registration (CoR) of five Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) due to irregular lending practices.
Sports News
- KL Rahul becomes first player to score 600-plus runs in 4 IPL seasons.
- RCB's Rajat Patidar becomes first uncapped player to smash century in playoffs at IPL 2022.
- Gourav Baliyan, Deepak Punia selected for wrestling championship in Kyrgyzstan.
- Binoy Viswam submits private-member Bill in Rajya Sabha for enhancing livelihood security.
- Government sanctions Neeraj Chopra's request to train in Finland.
International News
- Taliban signs deal with UAE to run Afghan airports.
- Pakistan Government orders deployment of troops of Pakistan Army in the wake of law and order situation in Islamabad.
- US President Biden condemns Texas school shooting, calls for assault weapon ban.
- At least 12 dead after four bombs ripped through minibuses and a mosque in Afghanistan on May 24.
- Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) imposes a life ban on wrestler Satender Malik after he thrashed referee Jagbir Singh during CWG trials.
- Kate Moss testifies during defamation trial that Johnny Depp didn't push her down stairs
- Russian President Putin fast-tracks Russian citizenship for residents of Ukrainian areas under Russian control.
- Sri Lanka is running out of food, medicine, gas, and money but the tourists just keep coming.
- Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Junior to uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea.
- Oklahoma Governor signs law banning nearly all abortions after fertilization, the US's strictest ban yet on the procedure.
- US to seek new sanctions on North Korea at the UN after Kim Jong Un's regime fired a volley of missiles, including possibly its largest intercontinental ballistic missile.
- China offers South Pacific regional free trade, security agreements: draft documents, US warns South Pacific to be wary of 'shadowy' deal with China.
- At least 9 killed as 3 bombs strike minibuses in Afghan city, the Islamic State group claims responsibility.
- Gambian government to prosecute former dictator Yahya Jammeh for murder, rape, torture and other alleged crimes committed under his more than 20-year rule.
- Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba on May 25th accused NATO of doing nothing in the face of Russia's invasion, while praising the EU for its "revolutionary" decisions to back Kyiv.
- Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, pounding key cities and aiming "to destroy everything there", says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as fighting reaches the limits of the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk.
- Sweden does not fund or arm terrorist organisations, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on May 25, refuting Turkish claims and opposition to its NATO bid over its support for Kurdish militant groups.
- UK PM Johnson says takes 'full responsibility' for lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.
- The EU on May 25 proposed new rules that would make it harder for Russian oligarchs to evade sanctions, and open the way to confiscating their yachts and villas to help rebuild Ukraine
Corporate News
- US says Twitter agrees $150 mn penalty in privacy case.
- Boeing's Starliner capsule returned to Earth on May 25 in the final step of a key uncrewed test flight to prove itself worthy of providing rides for NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.
Environment News
- Israel's Watergen partners with SMV Jaipuria Group to bring global patented technology to India for curbing water scarcity.
- NGO reports that Brazil's Atlantic Forest in Minas Gerais state has seen a 66% increase in deforestation in 2021 compared to the previous year, warning that this coastal rainforest is at 'high' risk.
