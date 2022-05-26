IPL 2022: RCB’s Rajat Patidar becomes first uncapped player to score century in playoffs

Rajat Patidar IPL 2022 auction: Rajat Patidar, batter of Royal Challengers Bangalore, on May 25, 2022, became the first uncapped player in the history to the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score a century in the playoffs. Rajat Patidar achieved this feat during RCB’s eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The eliminator round between RCB vs LSG became a memorable day for Rajat Patidar as he smashed an unbeaten 112 off just 54 to guide his team to a massive total of 207/4 at the end of their 20 overs. Previously, the highest score by the uncapped player was reserved was Manish Pandey. Then playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, he had scored 94 runs for his side during 2014 IPL edition.

Rajat Patidar: First RCB player to hit century in playoffs

Apart from being the first uncapped player to smash a century in playoffs, Rajat Patidar also became the first player from Royal Challengers Bangalore to hit a century in the playoffs. He has surpassed Chris Gayle’s 89-run knock in the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians in the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rajat Patidar becomes fourth uncapped player to hit a century in the league

Rajat Patidar, with the latest feat, has also become the fourth uncapped player to score a century in the league.

1. Manish Pandey had scored 114 against now defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009.

2. Paul Valthaty scored 120 for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings in 2011.

3. Devdutt Padikkal scored 101 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in 2011.

Centuries scored during IPL Playoffs/knock-out games

Five centuries have been scored so far during IPL playoffs/knock-out games in the history of the Indian Premier League.

1. Shane Watson scored 117 for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 finals.

2. Wriddhiman Saha scored 115 runs for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 finals.

3. Virendra Sehwag scored 122 for Punjab Kings against CSK in Qualifier 2 in 2014.

4. Murali Vijay scored 113 for Chennai super kings against DC in Qualifier 2 in 2012.

5. Rajat Patidar scored 112 for RCB against Lucknow Supergiants in 2022

IPL 2022: LSG vs RCB, Eliminator

Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten century in the eliminator round between RCB vs LSG and his 92 run stands with wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive 207/4 in their 20 overs. The eliminator match between RCB and LSG took place in Eden Gardens in Kolkata.