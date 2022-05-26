Shri Ramayana Yatra Train: Indian Railways to launch 18-day special tourist train on June 21

Shri Ramayana Yatra Ticket Price: An 18-day Shri Ramayana Yatra through a special tourist train will launch on June 21, 2022, by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Shri Ramayana Yatra Train will take the pilgrims to the sacred places that are associated with the life of Lord Ram.

Shri Ramayana Yatra train will run on the Ramayan circuit identified under Swadesh Darshan Scheme covering prominent places including Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal. It will also be the first time that a tourist train will go from India to Nepal and will connect two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur.

As many as 285 bookings are already done for Shri Ramayana Train Yatra from various parts of the country. The maximum 61 bookings are from Maharashtra followed by 55 bookings from Uttar Pradesh.

Uncover the places associated with the life of Lord Rama and dwell into divinity with IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for 18D/17N starts at ₹62,370/- pp*. For details, visit https://t.co/M77EjFNrvQ @AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 10, 2022

Shri Ramayana Train Yatra

1. Shri Ramayana Train Yatra aims at realising devotees dreams to visit the places, where Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman had set foot while undertaking an exile in the forest for 14 years.

2. The interiors of the train which will return to Delhi on the 18th day will be based on the Ramayana epic. Ramayana Train will cover roughly a distance of around 8,000 kms.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Tain Ticket Price

The 18-day journey by Shri Ramayana Yatra Train will cost a passenger Rs. 62,370. The special train has 11 third AC class coaches and has an accommodation capacity of around 600 passengers.

The authorities have also tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI options to the passengers. Apart from this, an early bird discount of 5% in fare will be given to the first 50% passengers. The EMI payment option by Indian Railways is also for the first time.

IRCTC Ramayana Yatra 2022 booking

Booking has already started for Shri Ramayana Yatra Train by the Indian Railways which will launch on June 21, 2022.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train Route

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train will run on a Ramayana Circuit identified under Swadesh darshan Scheme. It will cover the prominent places including Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam (also known as Ayodhya of South India).

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train Schedule

1. Shri Ramayana Yatra Train by IRCTC will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station on June 21.

2. The boarding points of Shri Ramayana Yatra Train apart from Delhi are Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur and Lucknow. The cost of the ticket will be uniform irrespective of the station passenger boards from.

3. The tour plan of Shri Ramayana Train Yatra will include food, stay in the hotel, and guide services at the points of visit.