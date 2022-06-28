Current Affairs Today Headline- 28 June 2022
Current Affairs Today Headline- 28 June 2022
National News
- Indian Coast Guard chief Director General VS Pathania to commission the squadron of indigenously-made ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopters at Porbandar, Gujarat.
- Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to appear before ECI today (in person or through counsel) in connection with the mining lease case.
- PM Modi makes India's position clear on Ukraine, calls for immediate cessation of hostilities, says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
- PM Modi spoke on climate, energy and health in first G7 session and about issues of food security and gender equality in the second session.
- PM Modi to depart for the UAE today morning.
- Ex Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta takes charge as new Chief of National Investigation Agency.
- Sri Lanka Cricket to dedicate Galle Test against Australia in memory of Shane Warne.
- No new variant but severity, hospitalisation being monitored, NCDC on surge in COVID cases.
- New Zealand to host England for the day-night Test and India for white-ball series
International News
- At least 16 killed in Russian missile strike on a crowded mall in Ukraine, as per the head of emergency services.
- Indigenous protesters in Ecuador met with the government on June 27 to end nationwide demonstrations against high living costs that have rocked the country for two weeks.
- Spain's government advanced a transgender rights bill to present to parliament this summer allowing anyone over 16 to easily change the gender on their ID documents.
- Israeli authorities dedicated a new museum near Tel Aviv to a magnificent Roman-era mosaic returning to its original home after years of touring the world's top museums.
- Ukraine President Zelensky asks G7 to 'limit the price of Russian oil' exports.
- World faces 'ocean emergency' that threatens nature, humanity, UN chief tells Lisbon conference.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to Tajikistan on June 28, his first trip abroad since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.
- Russian finance ministry says two debt payments blocked by 'third parties', denies this amounts to default.
- Covid-19 vaccines not linked to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndromes.
- NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.
Sports News
- Novak Djokovic becomes first tennis player to win 80 matches at each of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments with 1st round win at Wimbledon.
- BCCI advises players in England to limit public appearances, stay indoors.
- Mayank Agarwal added to India’s Test squad as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19.
