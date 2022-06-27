Current Affairs Today Headline- 27 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 27 June 2022.
National News
- Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2pm today in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategy.
- TRS party has decided to support Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential poll.
- PM Modi meets Argentina President Alberto Fernandez in Munich, discusses bilateral ties.
- 21st century India is leading Industry 4.0 revolution, said PM Modi in Germany.
- Eknath Shinde moves SC against disqualification notices to rebel Maharashtra MLAs.
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid.
- Iran launched a solid-fueled rocket with a satellite carrier.
- Explorers found wreckage of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a US Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines.
International news
- Sundance winner 'Utama' wins top prize at Transilvania Film Festival.
- Israel's unruly coalition has collapsed, throwing Netanyahu a new lifeline.
- US providing advanced anti-air missile system, more artillery support in latest aid to Ukraine.
- Aizawl-based Youth Association to deliver drinking water to Assam flood-affected victims.
- Gujarat civil engineer provides free education to underprivileged kids.
- Center, States engaged in holistic development of northeast including Nagaland.
- Ailing oceans in spotlight at major UN meet. Humanity needs healthy oceans, they generate 50% of the oxygen we breathe and provide essential protein and nutrients to billions of people every day.
- Abortion bans enacted across America will be especially painful for women in the US military.
- President Joe Biden announced a G7 project to rival China's formidable Belt and Road Initiative by raising some $600 billion for global infrastructure programmes in poor countries.
Sports News
- Eoin Morgan is set to retire from International this week due to poor form and injuries.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar records most wickets in powerplay in T20I history.
- Olympic champ Sydney McLaughlin breaks own world 400m hurdles record
- Bilal Ahmad, Taekwondo player from Budgam selected to represent country at International level.
