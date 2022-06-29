Current Affairs Today Headline- 29 June 2022
National News
- Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari calls for a special state assembly session to conduct trust vote against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.
- Supreme Court to hear plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor's floor test order against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at 5 pm today.
- Section 144 imposed in all districts of Rajasthan after killing of Kanhaiya Lal, internet suspended for 24 hours across state.
- PM Narendra Modi returns after concluding his visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates.
- Malayalam actor Ambika Rao passes away due to a cardiac arrest.
- Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank in Ahmednagar on June 28th.
Corporate and Economy News
- Bank deposit growth moderated year-on-year to 10.0 per cent in March 2022 in comparison to 11.9 per cent a year ago, as per RBI data.
- India's first mRNA vaccine GEMCOVAC-19 gets Emergency Use Authorization.
- NTAGI recommends vaccination for Typhoid and Cervical cancer.
International News
- Riot fire in a prison in Columbian city of Tolua kills at least 51 prisoners and injures 24 others including guard.
- Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral memorandum on June 28 on Sweden and Finland's NATO membership process after an important meeting in Madrid.
- Impeachment vote against Ecuador president fails.
- EU approves plan to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2035 in Europe, in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions.
- French urged to wear masks in crowded spaces, after health officials report a sharp rises in cases of Covid over the past week.
- US calls Turkey's support for Finland, Sweden a "powerful shot in the arm" for NATO allies.
Sports News
- Serena Williams tasted bitter defeat on her return to singles tennis at Wimbledon on June 28.
- India win two-match T20I series against Ireland.
