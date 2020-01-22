DAC approves procurement of Rs 5,000 crore defence equipment to promote indigenisation

DAC in News: Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has recently approved the procurement of various defence equipment worth over Rs 5,000 crore from several indigenous sources. The objective of this defence acquisition deal is to promote indigenization.

DAC is the highest decision making body for defence equipment purchase. The meeting was chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Apart from defence equipment, DAC also approved shortlisting of Indian Strategic Partners (SP).

DAC approvals

• According to the DAC approval, the Indian Army will purchase sophisticated Electronic Warfare Systems (EWS) designed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

• The Ministry of Defence will purchase all these electronic warfare systems from the Indian industry only.

• The DAC also approved prototype testing of trawl designed by DRDO for T-90 and T-72 tanks. It will provide an important indigenous de-mining capacity to the Indian Army.

• Defence Acquisition Council also approved the inclusion of Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in Defence Procurement Procedure.

What is Electronic Warfare?

Electronic warfare is a frequency-based war that uses radio waves, laser lights, and natural energy to disable or confuse an enemy’s communication or cyber equipment. It also involves hacking and collecting enemy signals to identify incoming missiles or any other threats. Electronic warfare systems will provide Counter Measure capabilities to the Indian Army. The system will also provide comprehensive Electronic Support to the field formations in terms of communications.

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) was established in 2001 after the Group of Ministers (GoMs) recommended reforming the national security system. The DAC is the highest decision making body for purchasing of new and sophisticated army equipment. It takes decisions for all three services – Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The DAC is chaired by the Union Defence Minister.