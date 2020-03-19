DAC to procure 83 Tejas fighter aircraft for IAF

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the proposal to procure 83 indigenously-made Tejas fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force on March 17, 2020. The procurement order will give a huge boost to India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign

The Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will serve as the backbone of the Indian Air Force in the coming times. The DAC has also approved the acquisition of indigenously-made Defence equipment worth Rs 1300 crore.

The defence equipment order includes aerial fuses and twin-dome simulators for Hawk Mk32 aircraft. The equipment will add to IAF’s existing defence equipment.

Light-combat Tejas

• The Tejas fighter aircraft will be indigenously-designed by the Aircraft Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

• They will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

• An order of 40 Tejas aircraft has been placed with HAL for initial configuration.

• Besides this, the DAC has approved the procurement of 83 more advanced versions of Mk1A from HAL. The contract for the same is being finalised.

• The proposal will now be sent for consideration before the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Significance

The huge procurement order will serve as a huge boost to India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, as all of the aircraft will be developed, designed and manufactured in India with the participation of local vendors.

Background

The first meeting of the DAC was held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the Acquisition Wing being the DAC Secretariat. This is expected to speed up the processing of cases with the acquisition wing being the main in charge of capital acquisition.