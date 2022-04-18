Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 17-18 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Heritage Day, Covid cases in IPL 2022, women's IPL, Boris Johnson's visit to India and Hanuman Jayanti 2022 among others.

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to which state from April 18?

a) Gujarat

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Bihar

2. Who among the following world leaders will be visiting India for the first time on April 21?

a) Olaf Scholz

b) Vladimir Putin

c) Boris Johnson

d) Joe Biden

3. When is World Heritage Day observed?

a) April 17th

b) April 18th

c) April 19th

d) April 20th

4. Which IPL team has been quarantined after a player tested positive?

a) Delhi Capitals

b) Mumbai Indians

c) Gujarat Titans

d) Punjab Kings

5. The women's IPL is expected to start from which year?

a) 2023

b) 2024

c) 2026

d) 2025

6. When was Hanuman Jayanti 2022 observed?

a) April 14th

b) April 15th

c) April 16th

d) April 17th

7. Who has become the first Indian pacer to take 150 wickets in IPL history?

a) Ishant Sharma

b) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

c) Jasprit Bumrah

d) Yuzvendra Chahal

Answers

1. (a) Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi will be on a 3-day visit to Gujarat starting from April 18, 2022, and during his visit, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi, during his visit, will join the programmes in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Dahod, and Jamnagar which will cover different sectors and will also boost the Ease of Living for people. WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus will also be present during PM Modi’s 3-day visit and will participate in a few events alongside the Prime Minister.

2. (c) Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay an official visit to India from April 21-22, 2022. This will be Boris Johnson's maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The UK PM's visit to India has been overdue for a long after being canceled twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He was first invited as a Chief Guest of India's Republic Day celebrations in early 2021 but it was canceled due to a massive COVID-19 spike in the United Kingdom. He was then scheduled to visit India in April 2021 but it again was canceled due to the pandemic situation in India around the time.

3. (b) April 18th

World Heritage Day or the International Day of Monuments and Sites is observed globally on April 18. The day aims at raising awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and the work that must be done to preserve our history. It was first observed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1964.

4. (a) Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals team has been quarantined after an overseas player tested positive for COVID-19. The IPL team was scheduled to travel to Pune today for its upcoming match against Punjab Kings. The travel has been cancelled for now and it is not clear whether the match will be played or not.

5. (a) 2023

Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a reality soon as in the last governing council meeting of BCCI it was discussed thoroughly how Women’s IPL will be planned and how it will be organized. Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been working on a concrete plan to start a full-fledged Women’s IPL from 2023 with 6 teams.

6. (c) April 16th

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 was observed across India on April 16, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat’s Morbi on the occasion through video conferencing. The Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat is the second of the four statues that are being set up in four directions across the country. This is a part of the #Hanumanji4dham project.

7. (b) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League history. He took his 150th wicket while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings at Dr DY Patil Stadium on April 17, 2022.