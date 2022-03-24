Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 24 March 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as ICC Women's World Cup 2022, new CSK captain and Assam Rifles Day among others.

1. India Women will face which team in their last group stage match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on March 27th?

a) Australia

b) England

c) South Africa

d) West Indies

2. Which among the following teams has qualified for the Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals?

a) England

b) New Zealand

c) Australia

d) Pakistan

3. Who has been named the new captain of Chennai Super Kings?

a) Rituraj Gaikwad

b) Ravindra Jadeja

c) Moeen Ali

d) Ambati Rayudu

4. Who has become the fastest cricketer to score 8000 Test Runs?

a) Steve Smith

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Virat Kohli

d) Joe Root

5. When will CM-designate Yogi Adityanath be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state?

a) March 25th

b) March 26th

c) March 27th

d) March 28th

6. Which country has fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile?

a) Iran

b) Turkey

c) Israel

d) North Korea

7. When is Assam Rifles Day observed?

a) March 21st

b) March 22nd

c) March 23rd

d) March 24th

8. When is World Tuberculosis Day observed?

a) March 23th

b) March 24th

c) March 25th

d) March 26th

Answers

1. (c) South Africa

India will face South Africa in their last group-stage match on March 27, 2022. A win will assure India a confirmed place in the semifinals. It will put India easily ahead of West Indies with 8 points and then even if England wins its last group-stage match, both India and England will qualify for the World Cup Semifinals.

2. (c) Australia

Australia has already confirmed its place in the semifinals with 12 points, while South Africa is also most likely to go through as it has 9 points so far. Other three teams -New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan are out of the race.

3. (b)Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of the IPL 2022 season. The veteran cricketer announced on March 24th that he will be stepping down as CSK captain. MS Dhoni, known as the King of IPL Captains, has led Chennai Super Kings to win the IPL title four times.

4. (a) Steve Smith

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has become the fastest to score 8000 runs in Test cricket, surpassing Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. Smith achieved the milestone in his 151st innings, while Sangakkara had achieved it in his 152nd innings.

5. (a) March 25th

After Bharatiya Janata Party’s historic win in UP Assembly Elections 2022, Yogi Adityanath is all set to return as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second term. The oath ceremony of UP CM will take place on March 25, 2022, and as per the reports, grand plans are underway for the upcoming event.

6. (d) North Korea

North Korea fired what is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the sea off its east coast on March 24, 2021, as per the militaries of South Korea and Japan. This missile has reportedly landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. This could possibly be the first full-capability launch of an intercontinental ballistic mission by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017.

7. (d) March 24th

Assam Rifles Raising Day is observed every year on March 24 in India to celebrate and honour the Assam rifles who served the country in several conflicts including both the World Wars. Assam Rifles Raising Day 2022 marks the 187th raising day of Assam Rifles which are also the oldest paramilitary force of India. It dates back to 1835 under the British Raj.

8. (b) March 24th

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 all over the world. World TB Day 2022 raises awareness about the serious bacterial disease that directly impacts the health of an individual and highlights the social and economic consequences of tuberculosis. World Tuberculosis Day 2022 also encourages people to talk about the disease and to spread the details of its treatment.