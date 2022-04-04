Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 3-4 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Grammys 2022, India's Richest Person, private astronaut mission to ISS and ICC Women's World Cup 2022 among others.

1. Who won Grammys 2022 Award for Album of the Year?

a) Jon Batiste

b) Olivia Rodrigo

c) Doja Cat

d) Silk Sonic

2. Who has surpassed Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India and Asia and enter the exclusive $100 billion club?

a) Lakshmi Mittal

b) Azim Premji

c) Gautam Adani

d) Cyrus Poonawalla

3. Viktor Orban has registered a fourth consecutive win in which nation's general elections?

a) Armenia

b) Hungary

c) Sweden

d) Switzerland

4. Which nation's Prime Minister has been asked to continue till the appointment of a caretaker PM?

a) Pakistan

b) Germany

c) Sri Lanka

d) Malaysia

5. Which private bank has announced a merger with India's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd?

a) HDFC

b) Axis

c) ICICI

d) IndusInd

6. Which space startup will launch the first-ever all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station?

a) LeoLabs

b) Orbital Insight

c) Axiom Space

d) GHGSat

7. Which nation won the ICC Women's World Cup Final 2022?

a) England

b) Australia

c) West Indies

d) South Africa

8. Who has become the second Indian cricketer to play 350 T20 matches?

a) Virat Kohli

b) KL Rahul

c) Shikhar Dhawan

d) MS Dhoni

Answers

1. (a) Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste won five Grammys at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony including Best Album of the Year for 'We Are'. He also won Grammys 2022 Award for Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

2. (c) Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani has become the 10th richest person in the world with a net worth of $100 billion. Adani has entered the exclusive $100 billion club and displaced Mukesh Ambani as the richest man in India and Asia. Mukesh Ambani is now ranked at the 11th spot in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a total net worth of $ 99.0 Billion.

3. (b) Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban registered a fourth consecutive in the General Elections on April 3, 2022. As per preliminary results, Orban's Fidesz party was leading with 53.1 percent of the votes versus 35 percent for Marki-Zay's opposition alliance.

4. (a) Pakistan

Pakistan President Arif Alvi informed that Imran Khan shall continue as Prime Minister till a caretaker PM is appointed under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

5. (a) HDFC

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank has announced a merger with the largest housing finance company in the country, HDFC Ltd to create a financial services conglomerate. This sets the stage for one of the biggest deals in the financial sector.

6. (c) Axiom Space

Axiom Space will be launching the first-ever all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission is targeted for launch on April 6, 2022.

7. (b) Australia

Australia beat England by 71 runs to lift the ICC Women's World Cup 20212 trophy. This is the seventh World Cup title for the Australian women's cricket team. The Meg Lanning-led side had put up 356 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of 5 wickets while batting first and managed to get England all out for 285 runs despite Natalie Sciver's brave attempts to keep her side still in the game.

8. (d) MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to play 350 T20 matches. He achieved the feat in the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match played at Brabourne Stadium on April 3, 2022. Rohit Sharma has played 372 T20 matches. Out of the 350 T20 matches, MS Dhoni has played 98 T20 Internationals and 222 T20 matches in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Read Also: Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 04 April 2022