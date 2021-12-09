Defence Minister's statement on military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu: Group Captain Varun Singh on life support 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Parliament on December 9, 2021 about the IAF helicopter crash involving Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other senior defence personnel near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The Minister said, " With profound grief and heavy heart, I stand to convey the unfortunate news of the crash of the military helicopter in the noon of 8th December 2021, with India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat onboard." The Minister informed that the last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be performed with full military honours.

The Defence Minister said in his statement in the Lok Sabha that the last rites of the other military personnel will also be performed with appropriate military honour. He extended his condolences to the families of all those who died in the tragic incident. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha observed two-minute silence of the demise of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel.

Group Captain Varun Singh sole survivor

Out of 14 people on board the ill-fated chopper, 13 persons lost their lives. The bodies of those who died in the unfortunate chopper crash were brought to the Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin paid floral tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.

The mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel are now being taken to the Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district to be flown to Delhi.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash. The Defence Minister informed that Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. He asserted that all efforts are being made to save his life.

Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. All efforts are being made to save his life: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement in Lok Sabha on the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/GLU8owBIBk — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "My thoughts are with Gp Capt Varun Singh who has survived the tragic chopper crash. I pray for his speedy recovery and long life."

My thoughts are with Gp Capt Varun Singh who has survived the tragic chopper crash. I pray for his speedy recovery and long life. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 9, 2021

IAF orders tri-service inquiry into helicopter crash

The Defence Minister also informed in the Lok Sabha that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The inquiry team, led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, reached the crash site in Wellington yesterday itself and has started its investigation. Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is the Commander of the Indian Air Force’s training command and a helicopter pilot himself.

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed yesterday has reportedly been recovered from the crash site. The critical equipment has been retrieved.

Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is heading the tri-services inquiry into the IAF Mi-17 that crashed yesterday. Singh is Commander of Indian Air Force’s training command and a helicopter pilot himself: IAF Officials pic.twitter.com/tzOBlxB6oF — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs call off today's protest in honour of CDS Bipin Rawat

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that they have decided not to protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs today in honour of CDS Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who died in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. He said that the leaders will also attend Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address in the Lok Sabha.

Background

PM Narendra Modi had held a meeting with senior ministers in the Parliament earlier today including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Singh Thakur. The government is faced with the responsibility of announcing the next Chief of Defence Staff soon.