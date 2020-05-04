Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges centre to lift lockdown, says Delhi is ready to re-open 

Delhi is ready to re-open from the lockdown, stated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a live televised address on May 3, 2020. He said that the National Capital will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long, as the revenue has reduced drastically from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year.

The Delhi CM stated that if the entire Delhi region continues to remain under the red zone, this will create two major problems:

1. Loss of employment for the local citizens: Shops are closed, many people are losing their jobs. This has deeply impacted the economic situation of the capital.

2. Loss of revenue for state: With all economic activities halted, the state government has lost its revenue source. How will the government function, how will it pay salaries, Kejriwal questioned?

Delhi requests centre to lift lockdown

The Delhi state government has requested the centre to lift the lockdown in the capital region. The state government has urged the centre to seal only the containment zones and declare the rest of Delhi as a green zone.

The Delhi government has suggested implementation of the odd-even rule to avoid overcrowding at market places.

Will this result in new Coronavirus cases?

The Delhi CM, during his address, acknowledged the possibility of new coronavirus cases if the lockdown is lifted. He said that there will indeed be some numbers of positive cases of coronavirus. However, he said that the state government is prepared to treat them. He said that the government has increased the number of COVID-19 testing to keep a check on those who are getting infected.

Coronavirus Cases in Delhi

As per the latest update by the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stand at 4122, which includes 1256 recoveries and 64 deaths.

Containment Zones in Delhi

Delhi currently has 94 containment zones. Seven zones were de-contained earlier today including Bengali Market and House no. 97 to 107 & House no. 120-127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash (South East).

Background

The Delhi Chief Minister reiterated that the centre’s decision to impose the nationwide lockdown on March 24 was very important, as if they had not implemented the lockdown then, the situation of the nation would have been terrible. He said that India was not ready to fight coronavirus earlier, Indian hospitals were not ready to deal with coronavirus patients and the nation also did not have enough testing kits and personal protective equipment.

The Delhi CM also noted that it is not possible that there will not be any coronavirus cases. He said that everyone will have to prepare accordingly and take the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the virus.