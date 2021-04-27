Delhi govt to set up 44 oxygen plants, import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a digital press conference on April 27, 2021, announced that the Delhi government will set up 44 oxygen plants in Delhi within one month, of which 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants will be imported from France.

“We are going to set up 44 oxygen plants in Delhi within the next one month, 8 of these are being installed by the Centre. The remaining 36 plants will set up by the Delhi government itself, of which 21 plants will be imported from France and 15 plants will be set from within the country,” CM Kejriwal said.

He further mentioned that the Delhi government will import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok. The state government has put a request to the Centre to allow Air Force planes for the task.

The CM mentioned that he has also written to different State governments and industrialists for extra oxygen tankers and help. He had also visited the Ramlila Ground to gauge the construction work of an additional COVID centre.

He mentioned that 500 ICU beds each will be installed at the main Ramlila Ground and the ground near GTB hospital, and 200 ICU beds will be put up at Radha Soami complex. He assured the national capital that around 1200 ICU beds will be ready by May 10, 2021.

Delhi: COVID-19 Tracker

Delhi ranks 6th on the list of states that have reported more than 5 lakh of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi reported 20,201 new cases and 380 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Delhi is among the ten worst-hit states in India that accounted for 77 per cent of new deaths and 71.68 per cent of the new COVID cases in the country.