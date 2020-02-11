Search

Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 Results: Know key candidates, important seats, latest trends here

Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 Results: Check out key 13 constituencies that will make or break the Delhi Election Result 2020. 

Feb 11, 2020 09:26 IST
Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 Results: The Delhi Election Results 2020 will be announced today. The counting of votes is currently underway. The Delhi assembly election 2020 saw a direct contest between the ruling AAP and the BJP. The Delhi Election Exit Polls predict landslide win for AAP.  Will Arvind Kejriwal return for the third consecutive term?  The initial trends show APP ahead in over 40 seats and BJP ahead in 13 seats. 

Key 13 seats that will decide the fate of Delhi Election Result 2020 

Check out key 13 constituencies that will make or break the Delhi Election Result 2020. These swing seats have traditionally defined the outcome of Delhi Elections and have played an important role in deciding the next Chief Minister. Some of the seats include New Delhi, Okhla, Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Kalkaji, Hari Nagar, Babarpur,  Rohini, Patparganj, Mustafabad and Tughlakabad.

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan leading- Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has taken up a major lead as per initial trends. Arvind Kejriwal himself is leading from his New Delhi constituency, Manish Sisodia is leading from Patparganj and sitting MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan is also leading from his constituency. 

Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh, Krishna Nagar, New Delhi, Patparganj, Gandhi Nagar-Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE

Get here live updates of Delhi Election Result 2020 for key constituencies such as New Delhi, Patparganj, Gandhi Nagar, Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh and Krishna Nagar. 

2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections results

• The Election Commission of India (ECI) on 10 February 2015 declared the results of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2015.

• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by Arvind Kejriwal secured absolute majority in the assembly by winning 67 seats in the house of 70 seats.

• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Won 67 seats with vote share of 54.3 percent. With this, AAP became the first party in Delhi to win with 67 seats in the history of Delhi assembly elections.
• Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Won 3 seats with vote share of 32.3 percent.
• Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP),  Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD),  Indian National Lok Dal and Independents did not win any seat with vote share of 9.7 percent, 1.3 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.5 percent respectively.
• There were 35924 people (0.4 percent voters) who went for NOTA button.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2015 width=


Constituency Wise Results

Constituency

MLA

Party

Adarsh Nagar

Pawan Kumar Sharma

AAP

Ambedkar Nagar

Ajay Dutt

AAP

Babarpur

Gopal Rai

AAP

Badarpur

Narayan Dutt Sharma

AAP

Badli

Ajesh Yadav

AAP

Ballimaran

Imran Hussain

AAP

Bawana

Ved Parkash

AAP

Bijwasan

Col Devinder Sehrawat

AAP

Burari

Sanjeev Jha

AAP

Chandni Chowk

Alka Lamba

AAP

Chhatarpur

Kartar Singh Tanwar

AAP

Delhi Cantt

Surender Singh

AAP

Deoli

Prakash

AAP

Dwarka

Adarsh Shastri

AAP

Gandhi Nagar

Anil Kumar Bajpai

AAP

Ghonda

Shri Dutt Sharma

AAP

Gokalpur

Fateh Singh

AAP

Greater Kailash

Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP

Hari Nagar

Jagdeep Singh

AAP

Janakpuri

Rajesh Rishi

AAP

Jangpura

Praveen Kumar

AAP

Kalkaji

Avtar Singh Kalkaji

AAP

Karawal Nagar

Kapil Mishra

AAP

Karol Bagh

Vishesh Ravi

AAP

Kasturba Nagar

Madan Lal

AAP

Kirari

Rituraj Govind

AAP

Kondli

Manoj Kumar

AAP

Krishna Nagar

S K Bagga Advocate

AAP

Laxmi Nagar

Nitin Tyagi

AAP

Madipur

Girish Soni

AAP

Malviya Nagar

Somnath Bharti

AAP

Mangol Puri

Rakhi Birla

AAP

Matia Mahal

Asim Ahmed Khan

AAP

Matiala

Gulab Singh

AAP

Mehrauli

Naresh Yadav

AAP

Model Town

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

AAP

Moti Nagar

Shiv Charan Goel

AAP

Mundka

Sukhvir Singh

AAP

Mustafabad

Jagdish Pradhan

BJP

Najafgarh

Kailash Gahlot

AAP

Nangloi Jat

Raghuvinder Shokeen

AAP

Nerela

Sharad Kumar

AAP

New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP

Okhla

Amanatullah Khan

AAP

Palam

Bhavna Gaur

AAP

Patel Nagar

Hazari Lal Chauhan

AAP

Patparganj

Manish Sisodia

AAP

R.K. Puram

Parmila Tokas

AAP

Rajinder Nagar

Vijender Garg Vijay

AAP

Rajouri Garden

Jarnail Singh

AAP

Rithala

Mohinder Goyal

AAP

Rohini

Vijender Gupta

BJP

Rohtas Nagar

Sarita Singh

AAP

Sadar Bazar

Som Dutt

AAP

Sangam Vihar

Dinesh Mohaniya

AAP

Seelam Puri

Mohd Ishraque

AAP

Seemapuri

Rajendra Pal Gautam

AAP

Shahdara

Ram Niwas Goel

AAP

Shakur Basti

Satyendar Jain

AAP

Shalimar Bagh

Bandana Kumari

AAP

Sultanpur Majra

Sandeep Kumar

AAP

Tilak Nagar

Jarnail Singh

AAP

Timarpur

Pankaj Pushkar

AAP

Tri Nagar

Jitender Singh Tomar

AAP

Trilokpuri

Raju Dhingan

AAP

Tughlakabad

Sahi Ram

AAP

Uttam Nagar

Naresh Balyan

AAP

Vikaspuri

Mahinder Yadav

AAP

Vishwas Nagar

Om Prakash Sharma

BJP

Wazirpur

Rajesh Gupta

AAP

Background
2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections were held on 7 February 2015 to elect 70 members of the Sixth Delhi Legislative Assembly. The voter turnout for this election was recorded 67.14 percent, the highest voter turnout in history of Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

In the elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Congress (INC) contested for 70 seats. While, Bharatiya Janata Party contested for 67 seats and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contested for 3 seats.

