Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 Results: Know key candidates, important seats, latest trends here

Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 Results: The Delhi Election Results 2020 will be announced today. The counting of votes is currently underway. The Delhi assembly election 2020 saw a direct contest between the ruling AAP and the BJP. The Delhi Election Exit Polls predict landslide win for AAP. Will Arvind Kejriwal return for the third consecutive term? The initial trends show APP ahead in over 40 seats and BJP ahead in 13 seats.

Check out key 13 constituencies that will make or break the Delhi Election Result 2020. These swing seats have traditionally defined the outcome of Delhi Elections and have played an important role in deciding the next Chief Minister. Some of the seats include New Delhi, Okhla, Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Kalkaji, Hari Nagar, Babarpur, Rohini, Patparganj, Mustafabad and Tughlakabad.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has taken up a major lead as per initial trends. Arvind Kejriwal himself is leading from his New Delhi constituency, Manish Sisodia is leading from Patparganj and sitting MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan is also leading from his constituency.

Get here live updates of Delhi Election Result 2020 for key constituencies such as New Delhi, Patparganj, Gandhi Nagar, Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh and Krishna Nagar.

2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections results

• The Election Commission of India (ECI) on 10 February 2015 declared the results of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2015.

• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by Arvind Kejriwal secured absolute majority in the assembly by winning 67 seats in the house of 70 seats.

• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Won 67 seats with vote share of 54.3 percent. With this, AAP became the first party in Delhi to win with 67 seats in the history of Delhi assembly elections.

• Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Won 3 seats with vote share of 32.3 percent.

• Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Indian National Lok Dal and Independents did not win any seat with vote share of 9.7 percent, 1.3 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.5 percent respectively.

• There were 35924 people (0.4 percent voters) who went for NOTA button.



Constituency Wise Results

Constituency MLA Party Adarsh Nagar Pawan Kumar Sharma AAP Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt AAP Babarpur Gopal Rai AAP Badarpur Narayan Dutt Sharma AAP Badli Ajesh Yadav AAP Ballimaran Imran Hussain AAP Bawana Ved Parkash AAP Bijwasan Col Devinder Sehrawat AAP Burari Sanjeev Jha AAP Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba AAP Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar AAP Delhi Cantt Surender Singh AAP Deoli Prakash AAP Dwarka Adarsh Shastri AAP Gandhi Nagar Anil Kumar Bajpai AAP Ghonda Shri Dutt Sharma AAP Gokalpur Fateh Singh AAP Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj AAP Hari Nagar Jagdeep Singh AAP Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi AAP Jangpura Praveen Kumar AAP Kalkaji Avtar Singh Kalkaji AAP Karawal Nagar Kapil Mishra AAP Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi AAP Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal AAP Kirari Rituraj Govind AAP Kondli Manoj Kumar AAP Krishna Nagar S K Bagga Advocate AAP Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi AAP Madipur Girish Soni AAP Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti AAP Mangol Puri Rakhi Birla AAP Matia Mahal Asim Ahmed Khan AAP Matiala Gulab Singh AAP Mehrauli Naresh Yadav AAP Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi AAP Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel AAP Mundka Sukhvir Singh AAP Mustafabad Jagdish Pradhan BJP Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot AAP Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen AAP Nerela Sharad Kumar AAP New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal AAP Okhla Amanatullah Khan AAP Palam Bhavna Gaur AAP Patel Nagar Hazari Lal Chauhan AAP Patparganj Manish Sisodia AAP R.K. Puram Parmila Tokas AAP Rajinder Nagar Vijender Garg Vijay AAP Rajouri Garden Jarnail Singh AAP Rithala Mohinder Goyal AAP Rohini Vijender Gupta BJP Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh AAP Sadar Bazar Som Dutt AAP Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya AAP Seelam Puri Mohd Ishraque AAP Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam AAP Shahdara Ram Niwas Goel AAP Shakur Basti Satyendar Jain AAP Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari AAP Sultanpur Majra Sandeep Kumar AAP Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh AAP Timarpur Pankaj Pushkar AAP Tri Nagar Jitender Singh Tomar AAP Trilokpuri Raju Dhingan AAP Tughlakabad Sahi Ram AAP Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan AAP Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav AAP Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma BJP Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta AAP

Background

2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections were held on 7 February 2015 to elect 70 members of the Sixth Delhi Legislative Assembly. The voter turnout for this election was recorded 67.14 percent, the highest voter turnout in history of Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.



In the elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Congress (INC) contested for 70 seats. While, Bharatiya Janata Party contested for 67 seats and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contested for 3 seats.