Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 Results: Know key candidates, important seats, latest trends here
Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 Results: Check out key 13 constituencies that will make or break the Delhi Election Result 2020.
Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 Results: The Delhi Election Results 2020 will be announced today. The counting of votes is currently underway. The Delhi assembly election 2020 saw a direct contest between the ruling AAP and the BJP. The Delhi Election Exit Polls predict landslide win for AAP. Will Arvind Kejriwal return for the third consecutive term? The initial trends show APP ahead in over 40 seats and BJP ahead in 13 seats.
Key 13 seats that will decide the fate of Delhi Election Result 2020
Check out key 13 constituencies that will make or break the Delhi Election Result 2020. These swing seats have traditionally defined the outcome of Delhi Elections and have played an important role in deciding the next Chief Minister. Some of the seats include New Delhi, Okhla, Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Kalkaji, Hari Nagar, Babarpur, Rohini, Patparganj, Mustafabad and Tughlakabad.
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan leading- Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates
Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has taken up a major lead as per initial trends. Arvind Kejriwal himself is leading from his New Delhi constituency, Manish Sisodia is leading from Patparganj and sitting MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan is also leading from his constituency.
Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh, Krishna Nagar, New Delhi, Patparganj, Gandhi Nagar-Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE
Get here live updates of Delhi Election Result 2020 for key constituencies such as New Delhi, Patparganj, Gandhi Nagar, Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh and Krishna Nagar.
2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections results
• The Election Commission of India (ECI) on 10 February 2015 declared the results of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2015.
• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by Arvind Kejriwal secured absolute majority in the assembly by winning 67 seats in the house of 70 seats.
• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Won 67 seats with vote share of 54.3 percent. With this, AAP became the first party in Delhi to win with 67 seats in the history of Delhi assembly elections.
• Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Won 3 seats with vote share of 32.3 percent.
• Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Indian National Lok Dal and Independents did not win any seat with vote share of 9.7 percent, 1.3 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.5 percent respectively.
• There were 35924 people (0.4 percent voters) who went for NOTA button.
Constituency Wise Results
|
Constituency
|
MLA
|
Party
|
Adarsh Nagar
|
Pawan Kumar Sharma
|
AAP
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
Ajay Dutt
|
AAP
|
Babarpur
|
Gopal Rai
|
AAP
|
Badarpur
|
Narayan Dutt Sharma
|
AAP
|
Badli
|
Ajesh Yadav
|
AAP
|
Ballimaran
|
Imran Hussain
|
AAP
|
Bawana
|
Ved Parkash
|
AAP
|
Bijwasan
|
Col Devinder Sehrawat
|
AAP
|
Burari
|
Sanjeev Jha
|
AAP
|
Chandni Chowk
|
Alka Lamba
|
AAP
|
Chhatarpur
|
Kartar Singh Tanwar
|
AAP
|
Delhi Cantt
|
Surender Singh
|
AAP
|
Deoli
|
Prakash
|
AAP
|
Dwarka
|
Adarsh Shastri
|
AAP
|
Gandhi Nagar
|
Anil Kumar Bajpai
|
AAP
|
Ghonda
|
Shri Dutt Sharma
|
AAP
|
Gokalpur
|
Fateh Singh
|
AAP
|
Greater Kailash
|
Saurabh Bharadwaj
|
AAP
|
Hari Nagar
|
Jagdeep Singh
|
AAP
|
Janakpuri
|
Rajesh Rishi
|
AAP
|
Jangpura
|
Praveen Kumar
|
AAP
|
Kalkaji
|
Avtar Singh Kalkaji
|
AAP
|
Karawal Nagar
|
Kapil Mishra
|
AAP
|
Karol Bagh
|
Vishesh Ravi
|
AAP
|
Kasturba Nagar
|
Madan Lal
|
AAP
|
Kirari
|
Rituraj Govind
|
AAP
|
Kondli
|
Manoj Kumar
|
AAP
|
Krishna Nagar
|
S K Bagga Advocate
|
AAP
|
Laxmi Nagar
|
Nitin Tyagi
|
AAP
|
Madipur
|
Girish Soni
|
AAP
|
Malviya Nagar
|
Somnath Bharti
|
AAP
|
Mangol Puri
|
Rakhi Birla
|
AAP
|
Matia Mahal
|
Asim Ahmed Khan
|
AAP
|
Matiala
|
Gulab Singh
|
AAP
|
Mehrauli
|
Naresh Yadav
|
AAP
|
Model Town
|
Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|
AAP
|
Moti Nagar
|
Shiv Charan Goel
|
AAP
|
Mundka
|
Sukhvir Singh
|
AAP
|
Mustafabad
|
Jagdish Pradhan
|
BJP
|
Najafgarh
|
Kailash Gahlot
|
AAP
|
Nangloi Jat
|
Raghuvinder Shokeen
|
AAP
|
Nerela
|
Sharad Kumar
|
AAP
|
New Delhi
|
Arvind Kejriwal
|
AAP
|
Okhla
|
Amanatullah Khan
|
AAP
|
Palam
|
Bhavna Gaur
|
AAP
|
Patel Nagar
|
Hazari Lal Chauhan
|
AAP
|
Patparganj
|
Manish Sisodia
|
AAP
|
R.K. Puram
|
Parmila Tokas
|
AAP
|
Rajinder Nagar
|
Vijender Garg Vijay
|
AAP
|
Rajouri Garden
|
Jarnail Singh
|
AAP
|
Rithala
|
Mohinder Goyal
|
AAP
|
Rohini
|
Vijender Gupta
|
BJP
|
Rohtas Nagar
|
Sarita Singh
|
AAP
|
Sadar Bazar
|
Som Dutt
|
AAP
|
Sangam Vihar
|
Dinesh Mohaniya
|
AAP
|
Seelam Puri
|
Mohd Ishraque
|
AAP
|
Seemapuri
|
Rajendra Pal Gautam
|
AAP
|
Shahdara
|
Ram Niwas Goel
|
AAP
|
Shakur Basti
|
Satyendar Jain
|
AAP
|
Shalimar Bagh
|
Bandana Kumari
|
AAP
|
Sultanpur Majra
|
Sandeep Kumar
|
AAP
|
Tilak Nagar
|
Jarnail Singh
|
AAP
|
Timarpur
|
Pankaj Pushkar
|
AAP
|
Tri Nagar
|
Jitender Singh Tomar
|
AAP
|
Trilokpuri
|
Raju Dhingan
|
AAP
|
Tughlakabad
|
Sahi Ram
|
AAP
|
Uttam Nagar
|
Naresh Balyan
|
AAP
|
Vikaspuri
|
Mahinder Yadav
|
AAP
|
Vishwas Nagar
|
Om Prakash Sharma
|
BJP
|
Wazirpur
|
Rajesh Gupta
|
AAP
Background
2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections were held on 7 February 2015 to elect 70 members of the Sixth Delhi Legislative Assembly. The voter turnout for this election was recorded 67.14 percent, the highest voter turnout in history of Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.
In the elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Congress (INC) contested for 70 seats. While, Bharatiya Janata Party contested for 67 seats and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contested for 3 seats.