East Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Manish Sisodia trailing by 859 votes from Patparganj, Amantullah leading from Okhla

East Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Will Arvind Kejriwal come back for a third consecutive term in Delhi or will the BJP turn the tables? The Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari has written off all the exit polls and claimed that the BJP will win at least 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020 have projected a clean sweep for AAP.

Delhi Election Results 2020 Party 2020 Initial Trends- Leading 2015 Results Gain/Lose AAP 56 67 -11 BJP 14 3 +11 Congress - - OTH - -

Live Updates @ 1:16 PM: East Delhi's BJP MP Gautam Gambhir congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi accepted defeat and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the people of the capital. He said that they had tried their best but could not convince people of Delhi.

Live Updates @ 1:00 PM: Delhi Congress Chief claims responsibility for his party's dismal performance

Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra claimed the responsibility for his party's poor performance in the national capital. He said that the Congress state unit will analyse the factors behind the loss. He added saying that the major reason for a drop in their vote percentage was politics of polarization by BJP and AAP.

Live Updates @ 12:50 PM: Mamata Banerjee congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his impending victory in Delhi Elections 2020. She said "people have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected."

Live Updates @ 12:40 PM: Official EC trends

As per official EC trends, AAP is leading on 56 seats. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also closed his trailing gap in the 7th round of counting. He is now trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 859 votes in Patparganj constituency.

Live Updates @ 12:30 PM: Amantullah Khan leading from Okhla

AAP's Amantullah Khan is leading from Okhla constituency by 70514 votes. The sitting MLA is almost certain to retain his assembly seat. The controversial Shaheen Bagh, which has witnessed anti-CAA protests since December 2019, falls under the Okhla constituency.

Live Updates @ 12:15 PM: Close Contest Seats

Kalkaji- Atishi is leading by mere 6 votes against BJP’s Dharambir Singh

Patparganj- Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP’s Ravi Negi by 1576 votes

Rohini- BJP’s Vijender Kumar is trailing behind AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by 506 votes

Gandhi Nagar- AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary is leading in 1670 votes, BJP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai is trailing

Hari Nagar- BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is trailing behind AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon by 822 votes

Bawana (SC)- BJP’s Ravinder Kumar is leading by 1537 votes, AAP’s Jai Bhagwan is trailing

Live Updates @ 11:55 AM: Who is leading and who is trailing?

Candidate Constituency Trend Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) New Delhi Leading Atishi (AAP) Kalkaji Leading Amanatullah Khan (AAP) Okhla Leading Manish Sisodia (AAP) Patparganj Trailing Arvinder Singh Lovely (Congress) Gandhi Nagar Trailing Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP) Hari Nagar Trailing Alka Lamba (INC) Chandni Chowk Trailing Kailash Gahlot (AAP) Najafgarh Leading Raghav Chadha (AAP) Rajinder Nagar Leading Gopal Rai (AAP) Babarpur Leading Rakhi Birla (AAP) Mangol Puri Leading Vijender Gupta (BJP) Rohini Trailing Kapil Mishra (BJP) Model Town Trailing Somnath Bharti (AAP) Malviya Nagar Leading Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) Greater Kailash Leading

Live Updates @ 11:30 AM: Manish Sisodia trailing by huge margin

Manish Sisodia is trailing from Patparganj constituency by 1427 votes after third round of counting. BJP's Ravi Negi is leading from the seat. Is the Deputy Chief Minister's seat in jeopardy?

Live Updates @ 11:22 AM: Manish Sisodia, Atishi regain lead

Manish Sisodia has regained slim lead from Patparganj, Atishi is leading from Kalkaji by 1000 votes and Amanatullah Khan has also regained lead from Okhla constituency.

Live Updates @ 10:55 AM: Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia struggles to maintain lead

Manish Sisodia is leading from Patparganj by a margin of 112 votes. According to official EC trends, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 52 seats and the BJP is leading on 18 seats.

Live Updates @ 10:45 AM: Alka Lamba continues to trail from Chandni Chowk

Congress's Alka Lamba is trailing from Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney is leading with 6043 votes. BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta stands at 67 votes.

Live Updates @ 10:40 AM: Congress gains lead in Jangpura

Tarvinder Singh Marwah has gained slim lead in Jangpura constituency. AAP's Praveen Kumar was leading earlier but now he is trailing.

Live Updates @ 10:25 AM: Close contest seats

Patparganj- AAP's Manish Sisodia is leading from the constituency by 74 votes after second round of counting.

Kalkaji- AAP's Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Dharambir Singh by around 200 votes.

Model Town- BJP's Kapil Mishra is leading by 98 votes over AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

Live Updates @ 10:15 AM: Official EC trends

According to latest figures from the Election Commision, APP is leading on 32 seats and the BJP is leading on 16 seats. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is currently leading from New Delhi constituency by a margin of 4,387 votes.

Live Updates @ 10:08 AM: Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi constituency

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading from New Delhi constituency by a margin of 2026 votes.

Live Updates @ 10:00 AM: Manish Sisodia regains lead in Patparganj

Manish Sisodia has regained lead from Patparganj constituency. He is competing against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.

Live Updates @ 9:57 AM: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is trailing from Hari Nagar

AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading from Hari Nagar, while BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is trailing.

Live Updates @ 9:55 AM: Amanatullah Khan continues to trail from Okhla constituency

AAP's Amanatullah Khan is trailing from Okhla constituency, BJP's Braham Singh is leading by 214 votes.

Live Updates @ 9:53 AM: Official Election Commission Trends

According to official EC trends, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 22 seats and the BJP is leading on 14 seats.

Live Updates @ 9:43 AM: Manish Sisodia trailing

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy CM and sitting MLA from Patparganj, is currently trailing.

Live Updates @ 9:40 AM: Major Bigwigs trailing

Atishi is trailing from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba is trailing from Chandni Chowk and Amanatullah Khan is trailing from Okhla. Arvinder Singh Lovely from Congress is also trailing from Gandhi Nagar.

Live Updates @ 9:00 AM: Major AAP bigwigs leading

Arvind Kejriwal is leading from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj, Somnath Bharti is leading from Malviya Nagar, Saurabh Bharadwaj is leading from Greater Kailash, Satyender Jain is leading from Shakur Basti and Kailash Gahlot is leading from Najafgarh.

Live Updates @ 8:40 AM: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga trailing, Atishi leading

While BJP's Tajinder Bagga is trailing from Hari Nagar, AAP's Atishi is leading from Kalkaji and Raghav Chadha is leading from Rajinder Nagar.

Live Updates @ 8:30 AM: Amanatullah Khan leading from Okhla.

AAP's Amanatullah Khan is leading from Okhla, which includes the controversial Shaheen Bagh area. The sitting MLA faces competition from BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi.

Live Updates @ 8:20 AM: Alka Lamba leading from Chandni Chowk

Congress' Alka Lamba is leading from Chandni Chowk. She is competing against AAP's PS Sawhney and BJP's Ravinder Gupta.

Live Updates @ 8:07 AM: Initial Trends

Arvind Kejriwal is leading from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia is leading from Patparganj and Amanatullah Khan is leading from Okhla. Initial trends also show that the BJP is performing better than it did last time.

Live Updates @ 8:00 AM: Counting of votes begin

The counting of votes has begun in Delhi. The postal ballots will be counted first, after which the EVM votes will be counted.

Live Updates @ 7:45 AM: Key Candidates and Key constituencies

Alka Lamba- Chandni Chowk (INC)

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga – Hari Nagar (BJP)

Arvind Kejriwal – New Delhi

Atishi – Kalkaji

Manish Sisodia- Patparganj (AAP)

Raghav Chadha – Rajinder Nagar (AAP)

Kailash Gahlot- Najafgarh (AAP)

Arvinder Singh Lovely – Gandhi Nagar (INC)

Gopal Rai – Babarpur (AAP)

Rakhi Birla – Mangol Puri (AAP)

Somnath Bharti – Malviya Nagar (AAP)

Amanatullah Khan- Okhla (AAP)

Saurabh Bharadwaj- Greater kailash (AAP)

Live Updates @ 7:30 AM: Key Candidates

Over 670 candidates are in the fray for Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies. Some of the key candidates include CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Amanatullah Khan, Raghav Chadha, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Somnath Bharti, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Tajinder Pal Singh, Alka Lamba, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijender Gupta and Kapil Mishra.

Live Updates @ 7:15 AM: Delhi Exit Polls 2020

The Delhi Exit Polls 2020 project a clear victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The Delhi CM is predicted to return for the third time with at least two-third majority. In the 2015 Delhi Election Results, AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP had won just 3 seats. The Congress, which was in power in Delhi for three consecutive terms, had failed to open its account.

Live Updates @ 7:00 AM: Voter-turnout

As per official figures, 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded on the polling day. The Delhi Elections were held in a single-phase on February 8, 2020.

Live Updates @ 6:45 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

The counting of votes for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 am. Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh has stated that the counting of votes will take place in 21 centres. Each assembly constituency will have a dedicated hall. The counting will take place amidst tight security.