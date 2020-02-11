Okhla-Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi, Shahdara, Patparganj-Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates

Delhi Election Result 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 58 constituencies of Delhi with a vote share of 53.31%. The Election Commission has concluded the sixth round of voting and as per the trends, BJP is trailing with 12 seats in its pocket and a vote share of 39.115. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to retain his New Delhi seat and become the Delhi Chief Minister once again. On the other hand, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is trailing in Patparganj constituency by a margin of over 1400 votes. The Congress is yet to open its account in Delhi; the party has fetched only 4.23% votes as per recent trends. Catch here live updates Delhi Election Results 2020 for East Delhi, New Delhi, Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh, Patparganj, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar and Krishna Nagar.

The final Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results will be announced soon, ending the fierce three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC). The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, is looking forward to retaining its power in the national capital, while the BJP openly challenging to form a government in the state. On the other hand, for Congress, it would be interesting to watch whether the party is able to open its account in Delhi Elections 2020, unlike 2015 Assembly Elections, where it failed to win a single seat. Congress had ruled the national capital for a continuous 15 years from 1998 to 2013.

The Delhi exit poll results have predicted a landslide victory for AAP with over 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, the BJP is projected to win around 4 to 19 seats and Congress could win 0 to 1 seat. Soon, it will be revealed which pollster’s prediction is the most accurate and matches the final Delhi Election Results 2020. Get here the Delhi Election Result Live Updates:

Party Leading 2015 Result Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 54 67 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 16 3 Indian National Congress 0 0 Total 70 70

Patparganj Election Results 2020 Live Update @ 13:30 PM

BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is leading ahead of AAP's Manish Sisodia by a margin of just 556 votes. The counting of votes is still going on in Patparganj constituency.

Okhla Election Result 2020 Live Update @ 13:20 PM

Amanatullah Khan leads in Okhla with a margin of over 13000 votes against BJP's Brahm Singh. Khan also won the 2015 Delhi assembly elections from this seat itself.

New Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates @ 13:10 AM

Arvind Kejriwal continues to lead in the New Delhi by a margin of over 11000 votes, leaving behind BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal .

Krishna Nagar Election Result Live Update @ 13:00 PM

Anil Goyal of BJP is moving ahead of BJP's SK Bagga with a vote margin of over 4300 in Krishna Nagar constituency of East Delhi. Congress' AK Walia failed to garner votes and win in the elections.

Gandhi Nagar Election Result Live Update @ 12:45 PM

Anil Kumar Bajpai of BJP is leading in Gandhi Nagar constituency against AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary, who is trailing with a margin of over 2200 votes. Congress' move of fielding its party member Arvinder Singh Lovely failed to make its mark in the assembly elections.

Hari Nagar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates @ 12:30 PM

Rajkumari Dhillon of AAP is leading from Hari Nagar by a margin of over 1200 votes against BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga. Hari Nagar is Sikh-community dominated constituency.

Okhla Election Result 2020 Live Update @ 12:10 PM

Amanatullah Khan continues to lead from Okhla constituency with a margin of over 5700 votes. BJP's Brahm Singh is trailing as of now.

Patparganj Election Results 2020 Live Update @ 11:55

Manish Sisodia is still trailing in Patparganj by a margin of 2,183 votes against Ravinder Singh Negi of Bhartiya Janata Party.

New Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates @ 11:40 AM

Arvind Kejriwal is leading by a vote margin of over 6000 votes. BJP's candidate Sunil Kumar Yadav is trailing in New Delhi constituency.

Patparganj Election Results 2020 Live Update @ 11:30

Manish Sisodia is trailing in Patparganj by a margin of by 1427 votes. BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is leading as of now. Shahdara Election Result 2020 Live Update @ 11:15 AM AAP leader Ram Niwas Goel is now trailing behind BJP's Sanjay Goyal in Shahdara.

Patparganj Election Results 2020 Live Update @ 10:45

The second round of counting of votes is over. AAP leader Manish Sisodia is leading from Patparganj by a margin of 74 votes.

Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates @ 10: 40 AM

The Election Commission of India is continuously updating the vote shares of AAP and BJP parties on its official website. The voting has begun in 64 Delhi constituencies. AAP is leading in 45 seats with a vote share of 51.1%. The BJP is trailing with a vote share of 40% in 19 seats.

Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh Election Result 2020 Live Update @ 10: 30 AM

Amanatullah Khan is now leading in Okhla constituency. Khan won the 2015 Delhi Elections with over 60% vote share. Khan defeated BJP's Brahm Singh.

Shahdara Election Result 2020 Live Update @ 10: 25 AM

AAP leader Ram Niwas Goel is leading from Shahdara by a margin of 81 votes. BJP's Sanjay Goyal is trailing.

Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh Election Result 2020 Live Update @ 10: 22 AM

The results are still not clear in Okhla constituency of Delhi. As of now, AAP's Amanatullah Khan is leading in the seat.

New Delhi/Patparganj Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates @ 10:20 AM

AAP candidates are now leading in New Delhi and Patparganj seats. Arvind Kejriwal is leading ahead of BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav by a vote margin of 4387 votes. On the other hand, Manish Sisodia is leading by a margin of over 100 votes against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.

Hari Nagar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates @ 10:15 AM

BJP's Tajinder Pal Bagga is now trailing behind Rajkumari Dhillon of AAP with a gap of 56 votes in West Delhi's Hari Nagar constituency. Bagga is contesting elections for the first time.

Hari Nagar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates @ 10:00 AM

BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is leading in Hari Nagar constituency leaving behind AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon and Congress’ Surendra Sethia. The margin is very slim, and counting of votes is still taking place. Bagga is known as one of the key supporters of Hindutva on social media platforms. Bagga came to limelight in 2011 when he rebuked SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan over his comment on Kashmir.

North East Delhi/Key Constituencies Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates @ 9:50 AM

Have a look at which party trails and leads in key constituencies of Delhi:

Seemapuri: AAP

Ghonda: BJP

Kondli: BJP

Jangpura: AAP

Laxmi Nagar: AAP

Model Town: BJP

Delhi Cantt: BJP

Karol Bagh: AAP

Uttam Nagar: AAP

Vikaspuri: AAP

Hari Nagar: BJP

Timarpur: BJP

Kasturba Nagar: AAP

New Delhi: AAP

Patparganj: BJP

Rohtas Nagar: AAP

Sadar Bazar: AAP

Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh Election Results 2020 Live Update @ 9:45

AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan is trailing behind BJP's Brahm Singh. However, these are not the final results. The counting of votes is still underway in Okhla constituency. It will be crucial to watch Okhla Election Result 2020 as Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, the main base of anti-CAA Protests, are part of this constituency.

Patparganj Election Results 2020 Live Update @ 9:35

AAP candidate and Delhi's Deputy CM is trailing from Patparganj constituency. BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is leading by a close margin as of now.

New Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates @ 9:20

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is still leading from 'New Delhi' constituency, leaving behind BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav. Early trends depict AAP as victorious in Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020. Celebrations have already begun at AAP’s office.

Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh, Gandhi Nagar Election Results 2020 Live Update @ 9:00

Congress candidates contesting from Okhla and Gandhi constituencies are trailing. Parvez Hashmi is trailing from Okhla - Shaheen Bagh/Jamia and Arvinder Singh Lovely is trailing from Gandhi Nagar. AAP candidates are leading in both these constituencies.

North East Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Update @ 8:45

Congress' Chaudhry Mateen Ahmed is trailing in Seelampur constituency behind Kaushal Mishra of BJP and Abdul Rehman of AAP.

Gandhi Nagar Election Result Live Update @ 8:30:

AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary is leading in Gandhi Nagar constituency ahead of Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Update @ 8:20:

Have a look at the key constituencies & contesting candidates:

Constituency AAP BJP Congress New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Sunil Kumar Yadav Romesh Sabharwal Patparganj Manish Sisodia Ravinder Singh Negi Laxman Rawat Okhla Amanatullah Khan Brahm Singh Parvez Hashmi Krishna Nagar SK Bagga Anil Goyal Ashok Kumar Walia Gandhi Nagar Naveen Chaudhary Anil Bajpai Arvinder Singh Lovely

Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Update @ 8:15

AAP is leading in Delhi with votes counted so far. AAP is leading with 33 seats, BJP is trailing with 10 seats and Congress is yet to open its account.

Krishna Nagar Election Result Live Update @ 8:10

BJP's Anil Goyal is leading from Krishna Nagar seat. Congress candidate Dr Ashok Kumar Walia is trailing behind.

Okhla-Jamia/Shaheen Bagh Election Result Live Update @ 8:00

Counting of votes begins. AAP's candidate Amanatullah Khan is leading in Okhla constituency against BJP's Brahm Singh and Congress' Parvez Hashmi.

Krishna Nagar Election Result Live Update @ 7:35

Congress’ Dr Ashok Kumar Walia is contesting this seat against SK Bagga of Aam Aadmi Party and Anil Goyal of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gandhi Nagar Election Result Live Update @ 7:20

BJP has fielded Anil Bajpai for Gandhi Nagar seat against Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary

Patparganj Election Result Live Update @ 7:00

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is contesting from Patparganj constituency against Ravinder Singh Negi of BJP and Laxman Rawat of Congress.

New Delhi Election Result Live Update @ 6:45

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi seat against Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal and BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav and. This seat was won by Kejriwal in 2015 Elections.