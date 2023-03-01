Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Assumes Control of Flag Officer Chief in Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday). He took the charge from Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh (PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC) who has retired after serving in the military for around four decades.

Admiral Dinesh took responsibility at a recently held ceremonial parade at INS Shikra, a naval helicopter base in Mumbai, as per an official navy statement. Previously, he served as the Chief of Personnel at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy) before taking the reins of the top-tier Mumbai-based command.

On taking over, the Flag Officer paid homage to all personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation by placing a floral wreath at the Gaurav Stambh (the victory at sea memorial at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai).@indiannavy@IndiannavyMedia@DefPROMumbai pic.twitter.com/h5nr1x1ztJ — Western Naval Command (@IN_WNC) February 28, 2023

His Career at Indian Navy

Dinesh K Tripathy completed his graduation from Sainik School Rewa along with the National Defence Academy of Pune. On July 1, 1985, he joined the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. Moreover, his speciality lies in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

As Signal Communications Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, he served on frontline warships and later on, he was made the Executive Officer as well as the Principal Warfare Officer of the guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai.

Apart from commanding warships namely Vinash, Kirch and Trishul, the Admiral also held a raft of key operational and staff appointments including Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director of network-centric operations, and Principal Director, Naval plans at New Delhi.

Achievements

His other achievements include working as an Assistant Chief of Naval staff (policy and plans) and Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Fleet. He held several commands during his entire life so far.

After he took the charge of the Western Naval Command which is also referred to as the ‘sword arm’ of the Navy, the Admiral paid tribute and commended personnel who made the exceptional sacrifice in service of India by placing a garland at the Gaurav Stambh, the Victory at Sea Memorial at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

VAdm Dinesh K Tripathi took over as #FOCINC #WNC from VAdm Ajendra Bahadur Singh at a ceremonial parade held at INS Shikra on 28 Feb. In his previous appointment, VAdm Tripathi served as the Chief of Personnel at IHQMoD (Navy).@DefenceMinIndia@AjaybhattBJP4UK@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/p75Ufc3k19 — Western Naval Command (@IN_WNC) February 28, 2023

Other Military Endeavours

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathy has attended the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Naval War College. He is passionate about sports as he admires Tennis, Badminton, and Cricket. He is known to be a determined student of International Relations and Military History during his studies.

In June 2019, when promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral, Flag Officer Dinesh was appointed as the Commandant of the elite Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala. He served as the Director General of Naval Operations between July 2020 to May 2021, a period that witnessed expeditious movements of Naval Maritime Operations. He ensured that the Navy remains a battle-ready, united and credible force. Further, the military should be ready to address a host of complex and unexpected security challenges despite the overall ferocity of the COVID pandemic.

Honours & Awards

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was honoured with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal as well as the Nau Sena Medal for his abiding dedication and devotion to duty.

Other such prestigious medals received by him include Samanya Seva Medal, Operation Vijay Medal, and 30 Years Long Service Medal, among others.

