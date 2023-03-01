NASA Appoints Dr Nicola Fox to Lead Agency’s Science Directorate, Know more about this Great Scientist

Clarence William Nelson II, the Administrator of NASA recently announced the designation of Dr Nicola Fox as the Associate Administrator for the Agency’s Science Mission Directorate. Nicola has previously served as the Director of NASA’s Heliophysics Science Division.

On February 27, 2023, she becomes the first woman to have been considered for the role of leading the Science Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington DC, USA, as stated by two sources ahead of the official notification.

Meet Dr Nicola Fox, New Science Chief!

Born in 1969, Nicola J. Fox was passionate about planets and scientific movements since her early years of life. As she grew up, she went to the Imperial College of London to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics. Later, she also acquired her Master’s Degree in Telecommunications & Satellite Engineering from the University of Surrey in 1991.

Moreover, she is a Doctorate in Space and Atmospheric Physics. Before becoming Associate Administrator at NASA, she was one of the top scientists on the Parker Solar Probe mission studying the sun. At Goddard Space Flight Centre, she has extensively worked on Sun-Earth connections.

Nicola’s Research Expertise

Talking about her interesting career as a researcher and lead at various organizations, Nicola has been a Science & Operations Coordinator for the International Solar-Terrestrial Physics Science Initiative. While her research primarily focused on Solar System Plasma Physics and Data Analytics.

She delivered a TED talk in the year 2017 on the theme “Touching the Sun” wherein she also shared her incredible journey along with extraordinary space missions. This genius scientist, Nicola has been honoured with many awards such as the “NASA Group Achievement Award” in the years 1998 and 2000. In 1993, she received the “European Geosciences Union Young Scientists Award”.

NASA’s Science Head Role Explained

Dr Nicola J. Fox is the first woman to have been offered the leading role at NASA headquarters on February 27 (Monday). The Chief role at NASA's Science Directorate involves the responsibility of supervising NASA’s Space and Earth Science programs.

The Science Directorate of NASA is a unit with an annual budget of approximately 7 billion dollars that controls several programs varying from the robotic hunts for past life on Mars to exploring distant galaxies with the James Webb Space Telescope.

She will be leading a NASA study group which was formed in the previous year 2022 to help the U.S. Military in detecting and characterizing Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UFOs). UFOs further means mysterious objects considered a big threat to U.S. Airspace by the White House and Pentagon officials.

About NASA Agency

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is free from U.S. Federal Government and manages aeronautics research, space research and the civil space program. The organization was set up in 1958.

Its headquarters lies in Washington DC, USA and the agency has led most of the American space exploration projects. It emphasized a better understanding of the planet through the Earth Observing System. Continuous efforts are being put into conducting research for astrophysics topics as well. For instance, the famous Big Bang Theory was formulated on mathematical models and observations.

