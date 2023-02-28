Actor Ranveer Singh positioned as Brand Ambassador of Pepsi, Switches to a New Tagline

Soft Drink manufacturer Pepsi recently announced that famous Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh has been appointed as its new Brand Ambassador. The corporation also divulged a new Summer Campaign that has been launched to target younger consumers as it prepares itself for an extended summer season.

Through this campaign, the main aim is to boost sales of cold drinks. Ranveer Singh joins Pepsi's growing alliance of celebrity endorsers. In the year 2019, the brand selected actor Salman Khan.

Pepsi’s Summer Campaign

In recent times, the Pepsi brand also declared KGF-fame Actor Yash to be screened as the brand’s leading face. A leading female actor could also engage and get featured in the brand’s summer campaign. This youth-centric beverage brand Pepsi is currently running under the new tagline - “Rise up Baby".

India is expected to witness intense summers as the season is also covid-free having encouraging brands and the rising demand for cold drinks and cooling appliances. The category lead at Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, Saumya Rathor stated that “Rise Up Baby” is a youth movement and efforts are being put to come up with new different flavours. So, one flavour will be the whole Ranveer explosion while with actor Yash, there will be another blast from his own perspective which is scheduled for a March-end release.

Pepsi signs Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador



It’s so confusing, he was endorsing Thums Up just recently.



The carbonated beverage space and its khichdi of brand ambassadors continues.



Everyone has endorsed everything at some point. @PepsiIndia #FMCGisLife pic.twitter.com/5delDzQKhj — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) February 27, 2023

Brand Rankings

Ranveer Singh’s brand rankings have significantly improved in 2021 wherein he held a brand value of $158.3 million according to an official report by Duff & Phelps. He was the second-most valued and desirable brand in the rankings after cricketer Virat Kohli. Singh is an endorser of 45 brands at present.

The company has initiated a new tagline - “Rise up Baby" which gives insight into the lifestyles of the young generations as it continues to break age-old societal norms and also reformulates the definitions of success and happiness, as noted by the cola maker. Additionally, it is well-known that this generation lives life on their own terms.

Brand Positioning

Saumya Rathor, the category lead at Pepsi highlighted that the brand will continue to connect with Salman Khan as of now. Moreover, this new campaign is not a celebrity replacement strategy and Mr Khan is still on the brand. Pepsi has always onboarded a plethora of superstars and a few more personalities are just being added to the list in order to bring light to this campaign.

Endorsements

Advertising experts asserted that frequent use of celebrities from rival brands can lead to confusion among consumers and create a mess in the category. Various companies are using celebrity faces as a backbone in the absence of big and inspiring ideas, as stated by Business Strategist and Independent Director, Lloyd Mathias.

However, Mathias also added that over the last few decades, soft drinks as a category have also gained far more prominence in India. Brands often depend on mass star power to reach remote areas across the country. Sandeep Goyal, the Managing Director of Rediffusion further proclaimed that the cola wars have transformed the world into a new arena, a new playground. Both brands have adequate resources and are able to address large consumers. But keeping the brand ‘newsy’ is a constant challenge faced by all corporations around the globe.

