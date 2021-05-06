Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

MK Stalin to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7

After winning the 2021 Tamil Nadu General Assembly Elections, MK Stalin will take charge as CM of Tamil Nadu for the first time.

Created On: May 6, 2021 11:08 ISTModified On: May 6, 2021 11:08 IST
MK Stalin at Raj Bhavan, Source: ANI

The swearing-in ceremony of the DMK president MK Stalin as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to take place on May 7, 2021, at 9 am at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin was appointed on May 5, 2021, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, a Raj Bhavan release said. 

DMK chief MK Stalin along with general secretary Duraimurugan and party veterans met the Governor of Tamil Nadu at the Raj Bhavan and put forward a letter stating his election as leader of the DMK party.

During the reign of DMK from 2006 to 2011, DMK held the position of Deputy Chief Minister, and his father and party leader M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister. After winning the 2021 Tamil Nadu General Assembly Elections, MK Stalin will take charge as CM of Tamil Nadu for the first time.

DMK had won 133 seats in the 234-assembly seats in the Tamil Nadu General Assembly Elections 2021 on May 2, 2021.

