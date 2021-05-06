MK Stalin to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7

The swearing-in ceremony of the DMK president MK Stalin as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to take place on May 7, 2021, at 9 am at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin was appointed on May 5, 2021, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, a Raj Bhavan release said.

DMK chief MK Stalin along with general secretary Duraimurugan and party veterans met the Governor of Tamil Nadu at the Raj Bhavan and put forward a letter stating his election as leader of the DMK party.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed DMK President MK Stalin (file photo) as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry and to have swearing-in-ceremony on 7th May 2021 at 9.00 a.m in Raj Bhavan, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/KwhUmPedlk — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

During the reign of DMK from 2006 to 2011, DMK held the position of Deputy Chief Minister, and his father and party leader M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister. After winning the 2021 Tamil Nadu General Assembly Elections, MK Stalin will take charge as CM of Tamil Nadu for the first time.

DMK had won 133 seats in the 234-assembly seats in the Tamil Nadu General Assembly Elections 2021 on May 2, 2021.