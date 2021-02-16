JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

Dr. Ajay Mathur becomes new Director-General of International Solar Alliance

Dr. Mathur has replaced Mr. Upendra Tripathy who served as a Director-General since the inception of ISA in 2015.

Created On: Feb 16, 2021 11:35 ISTModified On: Feb 16, 2021 11:35 IST
Dr. Ajay Mathur

The International Solar Alliance- ISA has announced Dr. Ajay Mathur as its new Director-General after he was elected at the first assembly of the members of ISA. Dr. Mathur has replaced Mr. Upendra Tripathy who served as a Director-General since the inception of ISA in 2015.

International Solar Alliance is a coalition of 73 member countries. It was established in 2015 in order to promote the demand for and use of sustainable, safe, and affordable solar energy for all.

Dr. Mathur while speaking on the special session of the assembly stated that he is deeply honoured by the ISA assembly’s faith in him. He mentioned that he looks forward to working with all the member-countries in integrating solar applications into their own energy development strategies.

What will be the focus of new leadership?

The new leader talked about welcoming the new members into the ISA family, especially now since it has enabled the membership universalization to all the UN Countries.

While talking about future plans, Dr. Mathur informed that in the first hundred days at the helm, he would like initiating an assessment of solarisation opportunities in member countries.

He also further added that he will seek to identify the business and institutional models that will help in implementing the goals of the organisation.

Crucial time for the new leader:

The leadership appointment of Dr. Mathur has taken place in the year when addressing the global climate change transition commitment will be taking the centre stage. The year 2021 started with the renewed climate focus of the US through the Biden administration and will further culminate with COP26, the climate change conference in November 2021.

About International Solar Alliance:

Established in 2015, ISA aims at mobilizing over one trillion dollars of investment into the solar projects by the year 2030 through focused policy, advocacy, regulatory support, capacity building and successfully overcoming the perceived investment barriers.

The primary objective of ISA is to work for the efficient consumption of solar energy in order to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. PM Modi first proposed the initiative in a speech in November 2015 in London.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material