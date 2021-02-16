Dr. Ajay Mathur becomes new Director-General of International Solar Alliance

The International Solar Alliance- ISA has announced Dr. Ajay Mathur as its new Director-General after he was elected at the first assembly of the members of ISA. Dr. Mathur has replaced Mr. Upendra Tripathy who served as a Director-General since the inception of ISA in 2015.

International Solar Alliance is a coalition of 73 member countries. It was established in 2015 in order to promote the demand for and use of sustainable, safe, and affordable solar energy for all.

Dr. Mathur while speaking on the special session of the assembly stated that he is deeply honoured by the ISA assembly’s faith in him. He mentioned that he looks forward to working with all the member-countries in integrating solar applications into their own energy development strategies.

📢India's nominee Dr Ajay Mathur, is poised to be the next #DirectorGeneral of @isolaralliance ,following his election at #InternationalSolarAlliance's ☀️first ever #SpecialAssembly. Dr Mathur succeeds @upendratripathy as the new Director General on March 15, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dOTC5HXQAR — International Solar Alliance (@isolaralliance) February 15, 2021

What will be the focus of new leadership?

The new leader talked about welcoming the new members into the ISA family, especially now since it has enabled the membership universalization to all the UN Countries.

While talking about future plans, Dr. Mathur informed that in the first hundred days at the helm, he would like initiating an assessment of solarisation opportunities in member countries.

He also further added that he will seek to identify the business and institutional models that will help in implementing the goals of the organisation.

Crucial time for the new leader:

The leadership appointment of Dr. Mathur has taken place in the year when addressing the global climate change transition commitment will be taking the centre stage. The year 2021 started with the renewed climate focus of the US through the Biden administration and will further culminate with COP26, the climate change conference in November 2021.

About International Solar Alliance:

Established in 2015, ISA aims at mobilizing over one trillion dollars of investment into the solar projects by the year 2030 through focused policy, advocacy, regulatory support, capacity building and successfully overcoming the perceived investment barriers.

The primary objective of ISA is to work for the efficient consumption of solar energy in order to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. PM Modi first proposed the initiative in a speech in November 2015 in London.