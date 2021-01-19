Dr. Harsh Vardhan chairs 148th session of WHO Executive Board, says 2021 to be Year of Global Solidarity

Dr. Harsh Vardhan chaired the 148th session of the WHO Executive Board through a video conference on January 18, 2021.

During the session, the Union Health Minister said that recent breakthroughs on COVID-19 vaccines instill optimism and offer a ray of hope and this ray of hope needs to reach everyone, especially the poor & vulnerable who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. He emphasised that fair and equitable access to the vaccines must be ensured.

Harsh Vardhan further applauded the global science community for their remarkable achievements and said that 2020 has been a year of science when scientists and researchers raced against time to characterise a novel illness and deliver a vaccine against it.

2O21 decade of collaborative action

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that while 2020 is described as the year of science, the Year 2021 shall be the year of global solidarity and survival.

He said that 2021 will be the harbinger of a decade of collaborative action. He stated that through committed political leadership and intensified global cooperation, we will not only defeat the pandemic but also chart a new era of progress.

Health central focus on global agenda

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that COVID-19 has made health the central focus of the global agenda. He said that even though the world has collectively portrayed great resilience while facing this unprecedented challenge, it is an opportune time to focus on overcoming shortcomings & building stronger healthcare systems.

WHO's plays crucial role in coordinating global response against COVID-19

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also highlighted the crucial role played by the World Health Organisation(WHO) in catalysing and coordinating the global response to tackle COVID-19.

He also highly commended the thoughtful decision of WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Directors to award 2020 DG's award for excellence to the entire WHO workforce.