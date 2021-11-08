Dr. Kamal Ranadive: Google Doodle celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Indian Cell Biologist

Google on November 8, 2021, dedicated a doodle to Dr. Kamal Ranadive, an Indian Cell Biologist, to honour her 104th birth anniversary. Dr. Kamal Ranadive is best known for her groundbreaking cancer research as well as her devotion to creating a more equitable society through science and education. Google Doodle on Dr. Kamal Ranadive has been illustrated by India-based guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath. The creative doodle shows Dr. Ranadive looking at a microscope.

For those who chose Kamal Ranadive, here's a slice of cake for you, on the occasion of her 104th birthday 🍰



With today's #GoogleDoodle, we celebrate her achievements & the impact they have had on Indian women in STEM.



Learn more about her here: https://t.co/Pl9fDpY1MT. pic.twitter.com/Dpqxzqo2Wv — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 8, 2021

Who was Dr. Kamal Ranadive?

Dr. Kamal Ranadive, who was also known as Kamal Samarath, was born in Pune in 1917. Kamal’s father encourages her to pursue a medical education, however, Ranadive found her calling in Biology instead.

In 1949, Dr. Kamal Ranadive received a doctorate in cytology, the study of cells, while also working as a researcher in the Indian Cancer Research Center (IRCRC).

After completing a fellowship at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, United States, Kamal Ranadive returned to Mumbai and the Indian Cancer Research Center (IRCRC), where she successfully established India’s first tissue culture laboratory.

Dr. Kamal Ranadive and her groundbreaking research in cancer

Dr. Kamal Ranadive, as the Director of the Indian Cancer Research Center (IRCRC) and a pioneer in animal modeling of cancer development, was among the first researchers in India to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity and to identify the links among the cancers and certain viruses.

She also studied Mycobacterium leprae, the bacterium that causes leprosy, and aided in the development of the vaccine.

Dr. Ranadive and 11 colleagues, in 1973, founded the Indian Women Scientist’s Association (IWSA) to support women in the scientific field.

Dr. Kamal Ranadive’s work after retirement

As per Google, Ranadive also encouraged the students and the Indian scholars who are abroad to return to India and put their knowledge to work for their communities.

Dr. Kamal Ranadive, after retiring in 1989, worked in the rural communities in Maharashtra where she trained women as healthcare workers and provided health and nutrition education.

The Indian Women Scientist’s Association has (IWSA) now has 11 chapters in India. It also provides childcare options and scholarships for women in science.