DRDO successfully flight tests weapon system SMART- Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo

India has successfully flight-tested SMART (Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo) from the Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha on October 5, 2020.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight test of SMART. He mentioned it to be a major technology breakthrough in anti-submarine warfare.

A number of DRDO laboratories, including RCI Hyderabad, DRDL, NSTL Vishakhapatnam, ADRDE Agra have developed the technologies that were required for SMART.

The @DRDO_India has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 5, 2020

Flight test of the weapon system SMART:

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far-beyond torpedo range.

The event was monitored by the tracking stations (Electro-Optical Systems, Radars) along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships.

Significance The launch and the demonstration of SMART are significant in establishing anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities. According to Chairman DRDO, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, SMART is a game-changer technology demonstration in ASW. All the mission objectives including separation of the nose cone, missile flight up to the range and altitude, the deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM), and the release of the Torpedo were perfectly met in the flight test.

Test of Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile:

Earlier in September 2020, DRDO had also successfully tested the Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar with the successful trials done on September 22, 2020.