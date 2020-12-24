EAM S Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Spanish counterpart

The Union External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on December 23, 2020, held a virtual meeting with the foreign minister of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya for reviewing the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The leaders of India and Spain reviewed the bilateral ties as well as the extensive cooperation between the two countries at the time of the pandemic. The possibilities of cooperation in the post-COVID scenario were also discussed.

According to the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the two ministers agreed on maintaining the momentum especially in the new areas of cooperation such as defence cooperation, mobility, and energy.

Good virtual meeting with FM @AranchaGlezLaya of Spain. Exchanged notes on the pandemic situation. Detailed review of bilateral relations including cooperation in energy, climate change and infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/RQchC773hw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 23, 2020

The External Affairs of India while sharing about the virtual meeting on Twitter stated that they exchanged notes on the pandemic situation and a detailed review of bilateral relations which includes cooperation in climate change, energy, and infrastructure. He added that reformed multilateralism and regional issues were also discussed and India looks forward to welcoming her to visit the country.

Discussion on India- European Union relations:

The External Affairs Minister of both the countries also discussed India and European Union relations and agreed on working closely in the context of the forthcoming India-EU leaders' Summit which is scheduled to be held in Portugal in May 2021.

Discussed regional issues and reformed multilateralism. Look forward to welcoming her in India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 23, 2020

The leaders during the talks reassured their commitment to reformed multilateralism and completely agreed on maintaining the coordination and close contact on the global and regional issues. It was in particular reference to India’s presence in the UN Security Council from 2021.

India- Spain relations: Background

The diplomatic relations between both countries were established in 1956. Spain is also India’s 7th largest trade partner in the EU as the bilateral trade between both countries in 2017-2018 stood at US$5.66 billion.

Spain is also the 15th largest investor in India as there are nearly 200 Spanish companies in the country. They are mainly in the sectors of renewable energy, metallurgical industries, infrastructure, ceramics, and automotive.

While India’s investment in Spain stood at US$900 million. There are around 40 Indian companies in Spain mainly in pharmaceuticals, software & IT services, logistics, and chemicals.