EAM S. Jaishankar meets Tajikistan counterpart, agrees to enhance economic partnership

The External Affairs Minister of India, S. Jaishankar on March 31, 2021, held talks with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe and discussed various aspects of the bilateral agenda, including the development cooperation.

The leaders also exchanged views on the international and regional issues of interest and agreed to further focus on enhancing the economic partnership between India and Tajikistan.

The External Affairs Minister who is on a three-day visit to Tajikistan also paid his respects at the monument of Ismoili Somoni, the founder of the first Tajik state in Dushanbe. He also met Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir and the President of Tajikistan.

India-Tajikistan Foreign Ministers meeting: Key Highlights

• Both the ministers shared a common view that while the bilateral strategic relations between India and Tajikistan have expanded and grown over the years, there is still a potential for further strengthening the economic cooperation.

• The Foreign Ministers of India and Tajikistan agreed to encourage the business community, the trade bodies, and chambers on both sides to engage more actively with each other while the governments will play a facilitating role.

• The leaders also agreed that the development cooperation has become a significant pillar of the India-Tajikistan bilateral relationship.

• They also acknowledged that a number of projects have been successfully commissioned over the years in Tajikistan under the Indian grant assistance.

S. Jaishankar meets Tajikistan Speaker:

The External Affairs Minister on March 31, 2021, also met Tajikistan Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir. During the meeting, he appreciated the strong Parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik Cooperation.

Earlier the minister had also met his Uzbekistan counterpart on the margins of the ‘Heart of Asia Conference’. Both the leaders agreed to cooperate closely on regional concerns.

During the Heart of Asia Conference, EAM assured India’s support for Afghan Peace Process and for the complete ceasefire in Afghanistan.