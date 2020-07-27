Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan launches ‘Mausam’ app for weather forecasts
Earth Sciences Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on July 27 launched a mobile application named ‘Mausam’ which will provide nowcasts, city-wise weather forecasts, and other warnings.
The app ‘Mausam’ has been designed and developed jointly by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).
The newly launched app will be able to offer different services to the users. Now available for the public, it can be easily downloaded on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.
On this occasion,I launched a Mob App #MAUSAM & a Resource Centre Network portal which has been developed by @moesgoi as a pilot project under the #DigitalIndia initiative of the GoI.@rajeevan61 @PrinSciAdvGoI @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/JALcBFbi7C— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 27, 2020
Mausam Mobile App: Key Highlights
• During the event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan mentioned that huge financial investments are needed, at least twice the current budget to replace old ships, increase observational networks, and procure new computing resources.
• The Earth Sciences Ministry launched the app on IMD’s Foundation Day celebrations on July 27, 2020.
• The Mobile app has been dedicated to the general public and is designed to communicate the forecasts and weather information in a lucid manner.
• Apart from the weather forecasts, users will also be able to access the radar images and will be proactively warned of impending weather events.
• A mobile app is an important tool for the dissemination of weather information and warnings in a user-friendly and attractive manner.
Different features available on ‘Mausam’ app
Nowcast- It will showcase a three-hourly warning of localized weather phenomenon and their intensity issued for districts of India and for about 800 stations. In case of serious weather, its impact also will be included in the warning.
Current Weather- Under this, data on the humidity, current temperature, direction, and wind speed for 200 cities will be updated 8 times a day. Information on sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset will also be provided.
City Forecast- The app will provide the information on the past 24 hours and the 7 days forecasts of weather conditions in around 450 cities.
Warnings- The app will also issue alerts twice a day for all the districts for the next 5 days in colour code (Orange, Red, and Yellow), in order to warn the citizens of dangerous weather. Red colour code will be the most dangerous category which will urge the authorities to take action, orange colour code will prompt the authorities and public to be on alert and yellow code will prompt the authorities and the public to keep themselves updated.
Radar Products- The latest station wise radar products will be updated every 10 minutes.