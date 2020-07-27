Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan launches ‘Mausam’ app for weather forecasts

Earth Sciences Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on July 27 launched a mobile application named ‘Mausam’ which will provide nowcasts, city-wise weather forecasts, and other warnings.

The app ‘Mausam’ has been designed and developed jointly by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

The newly launched app will be able to offer different services to the users. Now available for the public, it can be easily downloaded on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

On this occasion,I launched a Mob App #MAUSAM & a Resource Centre Network portal which has been developed by @moesgoi as a pilot project under the #DigitalIndia initiative of the GoI.@rajeevan61 @PrinSciAdvGoI @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/JALcBFbi7C — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 27, 2020

Mausam Mobile App: Key Highlights

• During the event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan mentioned that huge financial investments are needed, at least twice the current budget to replace old ships, increase observational networks, and procure new computing resources.

• The Earth Sciences Ministry launched the app on IMD’s Foundation Day celebrations on July 27, 2020.

• The Mobile app has been dedicated to the general public and is designed to communicate the forecasts and weather information in a lucid manner.

• Apart from the weather forecasts, users will also be able to access the radar images and will be proactively warned of impending weather events.

• A mobile app is an important tool for the dissemination of weather information and warnings in a user-friendly and attractive manner.