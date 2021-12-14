Indonesia Earthquake: 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake Indonesia: In the latest, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 on the Richter scale has struck Indonesia. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 100 km north of the town of Maumere at a depth of 18.5 kilometers in the Flores Sea. Reportedly, Indonesia issued a Tsunami warning after the Earthquake. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also announced that hazardous waves are possible for the coasts located within 1000 km of the Earthquake epicenter.

While informing about Indonesia Earthquake, the United States Geological Survey also said that the chances of casualties, however, are low, while also noting that the recent Earthquakes in Indonesia have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and Tsunamis that might have contributed to the losses.

Indonesia Earthquake: Why country experiences frequent quakes?

Indonesia experiences frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes because of its position on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'. It is an arc of intense seismic activity where the tectonic plate collides. It stretches from Japan to Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Indonesia earthquakes history

Indonesia Earthquake 2004

An earthquake in Indonesia in 2004 was the most devasting one. It had struck the country with 9.1 magnitude terror off the coast of Sumatra and had triggered a tsunami that had killed 2,20,000 people throughout the region, including around 1,70,000 in Indonesia.

Indonesia earthquake 2018

Another powerful earthquake in 2018 had shaken the island of Lombok in Indonesia. Several other tremours were also followed over the next couple of weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and neighbouring Sumbawa.

Later in 2018, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island of Indonesia also led to more than 4,300 people dead or missing.