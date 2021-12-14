Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indonesia Earthquake: 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

Indonesia Earthquake today: Indonesia has been struck by an Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude. Amid the possibility of hazardous waves, a tsunami warning in Indonesia has also been issued. 

Created On: Dec 14, 2021 09:42 ISTModified On: Dec 14, 2021 12:24 IST
Earthquake Indonesia: In the latest, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 on the Richter scale has struck Indonesia. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 100 km north of the town of Maumere at a depth of 18.5 kilometers in the Flores Sea. Reportedly, Indonesia issued a Tsunami warning after the Earthquake. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also announced that hazardous waves are possible for the coasts located within 1000 km of the Earthquake epicenter.

Indonesia earthquake 2018

Another powerful earthquake in 2018 had shaken the island of Lombok in Indonesia. Several other tremours were also followed over the next couple of weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and neighbouring Sumbawa. 

Later in 2018, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island of Indonesia also led to more than 4,300 people dead or missing. 

