EC launches online registration tracking system for political parties

The Election Commission has launched a new online tracking system for political parties, which will allow them to track their registration applications submitted to the poll panel on a real-time basis.

The new system, Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System (PPRTMS), will apply for parties registering from January 1, 2020.

The online system will enable those applying for the party registration from January 1 to track the progress of their application using the system. The users will get status updates through SMS and e-mail.

Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System

The Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System will enable tracking of the status of the application by applicants.

The applicant has to provide a relevant contact number and email address in the application to track its progress. The status update will be sent via text message and email.

The status of the application can also be tracked through the Election Commission’s portal - https://pprtms.eci.gov.in

Political Party Registration

The registration of political parties is governed under the provisions of section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Those seeking registration of a political party have to submit an application to the Commission within 30 days from the date of its formation

The application has to be filed in the prescribed format with the basic details about the party including name, address, membership details of various units and the names of the office-bearers.

All particulars regarding the filing of the party registration application have been specified under sub-section (4) and sub-section (6) of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Background

The Election Commission had reviewed the process of registration of political parties in December 2019 and amended certain guidelines. The new guidelines came into effect from January 1, 2020 and can be viewed on the Commission’s main website- eci.gov.in.