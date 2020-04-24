E-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Scheme Launched: All you need to know; Get Download Link

E-Gram Swaraj Portal for Gram Panchayat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020 launched two portals E-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Scheme for the upliftment of the rural areas of India. The portal was launched on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day 2020 through videoconferencing between PM Modi and Sarpanches of village panchayats.

While launching the app, the Prime Minister stated that E Gram Swaraj marks the complete digitization of villages and rural areas. The portal can be accessed at egramswaraj.gov.in and is also available as a mobile app. Along with the portal, PM Modi launched the Swamitva Scheme for the mapping of properties in villages.

Here's the direct link on which you can download the E-Gram Swaraj app and can access it as a portal:

eGramSwaraj Portal - Direct Link

E Gram Swaraj Portal & App: All you need to know

The egramswaraj.gov. portal will be the single platform to provide the Panchayat-wise work details and records of all the works of every village panchayat under Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

This single interface will help speed-up the implementation of projects in rural areas from planning to completion.

All the details about Panchayat Sachiv and Panch can be checked on the portal.

It will also contain the details of ongoing development works and the fund allocated for them.

Any citizen can create his or her account on the portal and can know about the developmental works of villages.

Individuals can also know about the all the works of Ministry of Panchayati Raj through this portal.

Both portal and mobile app will boost e-Governance in the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across India.

The portal will enhance transparency in decentralised planning of development projects, progress reporting and work-based accounting on the whole.

Life Cycle of Developmental Works in Village Panchayat

Have a look at the complete life cycle of the developmental works undertaken by authorities in village panchayats:

Swamitva Scheme

PM Modi also launched the Swamitva Scheme on the same occasion. The scheme will enable rapid development of rural areas by mapping all the village properties. Have a look at key details of this portal:

Highlights of Swamitva Scheme