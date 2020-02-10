Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Campaign starts from today: All you need to know

'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' campaign has been launched to promote cultural unity among various states of the country. It is 18-days long campaign that will continue till the 28th of February 2020. The objective of this campaign is to promote the spirit of national integration through various cultural activities.

Why it has started?

As per the agenda of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, the concept of a nation for India is based on cultural diversity. Unity has been established by integrating these variations of cultural elements like language, religion, caste, customs, food and living in India.

Experts believe that present-day India is not a single culture but a group of separate traditions that have remained one as a nation. Both state and citizens need to perform their roles in a better way for the success of an ambitious program like 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The objective of this program is to showcase the rich culture and heritage, food, handicrafts and customs of the 36 states and union territories of the country. Two different states have been paired to promote cultural exchanges. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been paired with Tamil Nadu, Punjab with Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand with Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh with Kerala, Delhi with Sikkim and Rajasthan has been paired with Assam.

Objective

The basic objective of this initiative is to foster the coordination between the people of different states by bridging the cultural differences. It will become an important factor in the strengthening and unity of the nation. At the same time, it will also give strength to the federal structure of Indian governance. This will help in preventing internal conflicts. The campaign will also help to identify and highlight various cultures and traditions of the country.