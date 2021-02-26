JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

EC to announce dates for assembly election in 4 states, one UT at 4.30 pm 

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Created On: Feb 26, 2021 12:09 ISTModified On: Feb 26, 2021 12:09 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 4.30 today, February 26, 2021 to announce election schedule for four states and one Union Territory. 

The Assembly Elections are due for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 294 seats in West Bengal, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Union Territory of Puducherry. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates at 4.30 pm. 

