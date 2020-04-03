eNam gets new features to avoid mandis

The government added two new features to the electronic national agriculture market (eNAM) on April 2, 2020. The move will help the farmers to sell their produce more conveniently at the different warehouse and collection centres set up by the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO’s).

This major reform by the government aims at decongesting mandis as well as maintaining the supply of fruits and vegetables. The two new features were launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Following are the two new eNam features:

Warehouse-based trading module: The module would help facilitate trading from the premises of warehouses. It will be based on negotiable warehouse receipts available in an electronic form or e-NWR. The other module will allow the farmers to get access to the e-NAM platform from the FPO’s collection centers.

Objective

The features have been introduced to strengthen the agricultural marketing and reduce the need of the farmers to visit mandi to sell their produce.

Significance

With the rising need to decongest mandis to fight against Coronavirus, the two new software modules offer an alternative to the farmers to sell their crops.

eNAM: Key Highlights

• eNAM was launched by centre in 2014 and 585 mandis are already connected with it and another 415 mandis will be brought under the platform soon.

• If a mandi is connected to eNAM, it gives an alternative medium to the farmers apart from the traditional commission agent system.

• Only the accredited warehouses by Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority will be able to provide the trading services, only once the state notifies them as deemed markets

• Designated warehouses that are deemed markets are Andhra Pradesh with 23 warehouses and Telangana with 14 warehouses

• This alternative will help the farmers to access the warehouse where they can easily keep the produce and sell it later. It provides low storage costs

• Small farmers can also take a loan against eNWRs up to 75 percent of the crop value with a concessional interest of 7 percent

• The FMO’s trading module will help the organizations to upload the produce from the collection centre or premise for bidding

• Assaying reports, pictures of the produce or quality parameters can also be uploaded. It will help the outside state bidder to check the produce