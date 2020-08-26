Study at Home
England's James Anderson becomes first-ever fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets

James Anderson has now become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

Aug 26, 2020 16:23 IST
England's James Anderson has created history by becoming the first-ever fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket. The 38-year-old achieved the feat during England's third test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on August 25, 2020/

During the beginning of the third test, Anderson was seven wickets away from the historic feat. He, however, reached the milestone on the 5th day of the Test when he dismissed Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali to claim his 600th wicket.

The third test ended in a draw but England won the series 1-0 against Pakistan due to its three-wicket victory in the first test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The second test at Southampton had also ended in a draw. 

Anderson's record-breaking feat was hailed by the entire cricket fraternity with many coming out and congratulating the bowler on achieving the huge milestone through posts on twitter.

Some of the prominent names included Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, West Indies cricket great Vivian Richards, legendary Pakistani bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram and members of "600 club" Shane Warne and Anil Kumble. 

Following are some of the tweets:

What is the 600 club?

The term "600 club" is used to refer to the bowlers who have taken 600 or more wickets in the longest format of the game-Test cricket. Including James Anderson, only four bowlers have crossed the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket till now and they are:

1. Muttiah Muralitharan- 800 wickets

2. Shane Warne- 708 wickets

3. Anil Kumble-619 wickets

4. James Anderson- 600 wickets

James Anderson- New records

James Anderson has now become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.
 
He is the highest wicket-taker for England in Test cricket. Stuart Broad is the second-highest wicket-taker for England in Test cricket with 500 Test wickets. 
 
Anderson, who has played 156 tests, is also just a couple of matches away from becoming the most capped Test player for England. Currently, the record is held by former skipper Alastair Cook, who has played 161 Tests.
 

James Anderson Test Stats
No. of Tests  Runs  Wickets 5-wicket haul 10-wicket haul 100/50s Bowling Best Catches 
156 1217 600 29 3 0/1 7/42 95
 

