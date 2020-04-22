Epidemic Act amended: Jail term up to 7 years for any violence against healthcare workers

The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance proposing new amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 on April 22, 2020 to ensure the safety of health workers and end violence against them amid several reports of attacks on medics. The new amendments include imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 7 years for those found guilty of attacking healthcare workers.

The information was shared by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while briefing the media after the cabinet meeting. The Minister stated that the government will not tolerate any incident of violence or harassment against healthcare workers. He stated that the medics who are trying to save the people and the nation from the coronavirus epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. The new amendments will be implemented after they receive President's sanction.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued directions to all the states to ensure adequate security to the medical staff, healthcare professionals and other frontline workers to end violence against them. The Ministry has also warned that strict action will be taken against those who try and obstruct the performance of the last rites of the healthcare workers, CovidWarriors, who succumb to COVID-19 virus while serving the nation in its fight against coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came a few hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Nina Medical Association through a video conference, assuring them complete safety, urging them to withdraw the symbolic protest scheduled for later this month against incidents of violence on health workers involved in the care of COVID-19 patients.

New Amendments to Epidemic Act 1987

• The new amendments include heavy fines for any kind of violence against health workers and imprisonment up to 7 years. The offence has also been made a non-bailable offence.

• In the case of grievous injuries to the healthcare workers, the accused can face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 7 years. They can also be penalised with a fine ranging from Rs 1-5 Lakhs.

• Such crimes have also been made cognizable and non-bailable. The investigation in such cases will be done within 30 days.

• Those found guilty will be sentenced to a jail term ranging from 3 months to 5 years and will face fine worth Rs 50000 to Rs 2 lakh.

• Besides this, the amendments include provisions to provide compensation for the injury caused to the healthcare service personnel or for causing any kind of damage or loss to the property. For the damage caused to the vehicles or clinics of the medics, the accused will be required to pay a compensation amount, which will be twice the market value of the damaged property.

Impact

• The new ordinance will help protect the healthcare service personnel and their living and working premises against violence.

• It will provide protection to the entire health fraternity including doctors, nurses, paramedics up to ASHA workers.

• The amendments have also ensured that investigation for such cases takes place in a time-bound manner.

Background

The new amendment to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 was necessitated after several incidents of violence were witnessed against the healthcare workers across the country while they discharged their duties, standing in the frontlines of India’s battle against COVID-19 pandemic.