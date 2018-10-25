Sahle-Work Zewde appointed as Ethiopia’s first female president

Ethiopia: Executive’s Role and New Reforms Executive Role • According to Ethiopia’s constitution, the President is the head of state but the powers are largely ceremonial, as the real executive power is vested in the office of the prime minister • The powers of the President mainly include opening parliament, appointing ambassadors and high military ranks following the prime minister’s recommendation and receiving credentials of ambassadors. • Hence, the political power is largely wielded by the prime minister, while the president's role is restricted to attending ceremonies and functions. • Ethiopia's reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the latest cabinet reshuffle appointed a 20-person cabinet, in which half the posts are held by women ministers. New Reforms • A number of new reforms have been brought on under Ethiopia’s new and young Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, including the release of political prisoners, inviting back exiles and making peace with the country’s chief opponent, Eritrea, after two decades of hostilities. • Abiy has also publicly declared the need to promote women in what has been a largely patriarchal conservative society. • Under his charge, in the latest cabinet reshuffle, a woman was given the responsibility of the most powerful ministries in the country, the Ministry of Peace, which controls the intelligence agency and security forces. • However, on the other hand, Abiy’s government has also come under criticism for not being able to contain the ethnic unrest in the countryside and also for a mass arrest campaign that saw thousands detained in Addis Ababa, some of whom then spent time in re-education camps.