EU proposes to ease travel restrictions on fully vaccinated tourists this summer

The executive of the European Union has recommended easing the COVID-19 travel restrictions in June 2021 to let foreign travellers from more countries enter the bloc. The EU hopes to boost the stricken tourist industry in the summer of 2021.

Under the current restrictions by the EU, the travellers from only seven countries, including Singapore and Australia, are allowed to enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated but must confirm to tests or quarantine.

The new proposal from the EU Commission, which will still require approval by the 27 member states of the EU, will allow the fully vaccinated foreign tourists and those from the nations with a ‘good epidemiological situation’.

In a tweet, the President of the European Commission stated that it is time to revive the tourism industry and for the cross-border friendships to rekindle.

Time to revive 🇪🇺 tourism industry & for cross-border friendships to rekindle - safely.



We propose to welcome again vaccinated visitors & those from countries with a good health situation.



But if variants emerge we have to act fast: we propose an EU emergency brake mechanism. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 3, 2021

EU member states to discuss the proposal:

The member states of the European Union are due to start discussing the proposal soon and the officials hope that it will be approved in May 2021, as the EU plans to pass the proposal before the mass summer travel starts.

Travellers arriving from Russia, Britain and a number of other nations will meet the new criteria, as per the data provided by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. The citizens of the United States will not currently do so.

EU suffers a big loss due to COVID-19:

The travel restrictions announced because of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic have inflicted heavy losses on the tourism industry in the European Union.

If the member states agree on the new proposals, specific European Union countries will be expected- but not be legally obliged- to follow the new joint approach to revive travel. Greece has already permitted vaccinated tourists from Israel.

Measures proposed by EU to revive tourism industry:

• Other measures include a central European Union register. It will allow free travel for the bloc’s travellers holding a ‘green certificate’ which proves that they have been vaccinated, have immunity after recovering or have tested negative for the COVID-19 test.

• The EU Commission has also recommended allowing the citizens who are fully vaccinated with EU-recognised vaccines to be able to enter from any nation. The commission also stated that other vaccines can be added if they are approved by WHO.

• Currently, the European Medicines Agency has given authorization to the use of shots of Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson in the EU.

• The EU Commission has also proposed a ‘new emergency brake’, to limit the risk of importing new COVID variants. The brake will allow swift travel restrictions from those countries where the health situation collapsed sharply. European Union Countries will review the situation every two weeks.