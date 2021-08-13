Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 - Know how you can register?

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on August 13, 2021, launched a nationwide program of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Union Youth Minister Thakur along with Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik flagged off the Freedom Run 2.0 from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. The Freedom Run has been launched at 75 iconic locations on August 13.

As per the official release by the Ministry, the event will witness 75 physical events at different historical locations on the launch day of the program. Rendering of National Anthem, Pledge, Freedom Run, spreading awareness among youth volunteers to participate and organize Freedom Runs in their villages, etc are some of the key activities of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0.

What is Fit India Freedom Run 2.0?

•The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has organized the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 as a part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – India @ 75.

•The Freedom Run 2.0 will commemorate the 75th Independence Day across the country.

•The campaign is based on the concept that one can run anywhere, anytime.

•Individuals can register themselves on the Fit India web portal (https://fitindia.gov.in) run by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

When will it be held?

•This year, the Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0 will be held from August 13, 2021, till October 2, 2021.

•The first Fit India Freedom Run was held from August 15, 2020, till October 2, 2020.

How it will be conducted?

•Each week programs will be held in 75 districts and at 75 villages in each district till October 2, 2021.

•Fit India Freedom Runs will be organized in 744 districts, 75 villages in each of the 744 districts, and 30,000 educational institutions across the country.

•The Initiative will reach more than 7.50 crores youth and citizens.

Purpose of Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0

•The aim of Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0 aims to encourage people to take up fitness regimes such as sports and running in their daily lives and attain freedom from laziness, obesity, anxiety, diseases, stress, etc.

•The campaign aims to motivate citizens to make a resolve to do a physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily in their lives and live by the motto ‘Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’.

About Fit India Movement

•The Fit India movement was launched by PM Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019, with a mission to promote fitness, spread awareness about fitness activities through campaigns, promote indigenous sports, aid in making fitness regimens reach every school, college, universities, village, etc.