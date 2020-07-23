Study at Home
Search

Flipkart acquires Walmart's Indian wholesale business

Flipkart has bought the parent company, Walmart Inc’s local Best Price wholesale cash-and-carry business.

Jul 23, 2020 17:13 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

Flipkart announced on July 23, 2020 that it has acquired parent company, Walmart Inc’s Best Price wholesale cash-and-carry business in India. 

The move will allow Flipkart to launch a digital marketplace called Flipkart Wholesale next month. This will also strengthen the e-commerce firm’s wholesale offerings, to compete better with Amazon. 

Walmart has been running the Best Price wholesale cash-and-carry stores in India since 2009. The American retail giant had bought a controlling stake worth USD 16 billion in Flipkart in 2018.

Key Highlights 

The Flipkart deal with parent Walmart was in cards since January 2020. It comes at a time when e-commerce companies including Amazon are looking to woo India's mom-and-pop stores or Kirana stores that are considered the backbone of the economy.

Flipkart also faces intense competition from RIL’s JioMart, which was launched in December 2019. JioMart is an omnichannel tech-platform that works to unite customers, with Kirana stores and local traders and producers.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced recently that they plan to extend the service to people across India gradually and help connect over 3 crore offline retailers with over 20 crore households in India.

Walmart has overall 28 wholesale stores, two fulfillment centers and more than 1.5 million members, largely comprising mom-and-pop stores (Kirana stores) in India. However, Walmart has not been able to make money from this business.

Under the deal, the Walmart India employees will join the Flipkart Group. No layoffs will happen. 

Background 

India’s new e-commerce rules do not allow foreign investors to control and market their inventory on their e-commerce platforms. This has given a relevant edge to local players such as JioMart in a key growth market for e-commerce.

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS

Related Categories