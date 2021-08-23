For first time, Indian Army promotes five women officers to Colonel Time Scale rank

The Indian Army’s Selection Board for the first time promoted five women officers to Colonel rank, post their completion of 26 years of service.

The women officers promoted to Colonel Time Scale rank are Lt Col Navneet Duggal and Lt Col Sonia Anand from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Lt Col Sangeeta Sardana from Corps of Signals, and Lt Col Ritcha Sagar and Lt Col Reenu Khanna from the Corps of Engineers.

Earlier, only women officers serving in the Army Education Corps (AEC), Judge Advocate General (JAG), and the Army Medical Corps (AMC) were applicable for promotion to the Colonel Time Scale rank.

SC passed order to allow women take admission exam to NDA

•In another feat, the Supreme Court on August 18, 2021, passed an interim order to allow women to take the admission exam to National Defence Academy (NDA) where only men could appear. The exam is scheduled for September 5, 2021.

•The bench added that admissions, etc be subjected to its final order.

•A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S K Kaul passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by Kush Kalra for obtaining permission for women candidates to appear for the NDA exam.

•The bench has also asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to issue a corrigendum to generate due publicity.

•In February 2020, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and D Y Chandrachud issued an order to ensure that SSC (Short Service Commission) women officers are granted permanent commission in the Army, including command postings.

Increasing career opportunities for woman officers

•The rise in promotion avenues to more branches of the Indian Army is the direct reflection of increasing career opportunities for women officers.

•Along with permanent commission to women officers and allowing women to appear for NDA exam are steps of the Indian Army towards a gender-neutral Army.