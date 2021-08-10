Foreign nationals now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in India: Government

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on August 9, 2021, permitted the foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on the Co-WIN portal to receive their Coronavirus vaccination.

The Health Ministry also informed that the foreign nationals will be able to use their passports as identity proof for the purpose of the registration on the Co-WIN portal.

Once they will be registered on the portal, foreign nationals will be able to get a slot for the Coronavirus vaccination.

Significance

According to the Health Ministry, a significant number of foreign nationals have been living in India, particularly in large metropolitan areas.

In these areas, the potential of the spread of Coronavirus is high due to the higher population density. In order to counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all the eligible individuals in the country.

The Ministry further added that the initiative will ensure the safety of the foreign nationals residing in India and will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated people in the country.

It will also ensure the overall safety from the further transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 Vaccination Programme in India:

The National COVID-19 Vaccination programme is being implemented in the States and UTs all over the country since January 16, 2021.

The ongoing vaccination programme in India, in its current phase, covers all the citizens aged 18 years and above.

As of August 9, 2021, India has administered more than 51 crore vaccine doses all over the country.

COVID-19 vaccines in India:

Currently, India has been administering five COVID-19 vaccines which have been given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the drug regulatory body of the country.

These five vaccines are- Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Covishield, COVAXIN and Sputnik V.

The COVID-19 vaccine for children in the country is still undergoing clinical trial.

In the most latest update, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D Covid-19 vaccine is also expected to receive emergency use approval in India later this week.