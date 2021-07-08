Former Himachal CM and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87

Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away in the early hours of July 8, 2021, after battling a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj, Indira Gandhi Medical College, and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla had informed that Virbhadra Singh was under treatment at the hospital. On April 13 he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali.

Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, who was a nine-time MLA and five-time Member of Parliament, was the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for six terms.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to pay his condolences to the veteran leader and acknowledged his rich administrative and legislative experience. Prime Minister added that Singh had played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and had served the people of the state.

Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2021

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur also gave his tribute to the former CM of Himachal Pradesh and mentioned his work for the development of the state which will never be forgotten.

देवभूमि हिमाचल के 6 बार मुख्यमंत्री रहे हिमाचल के वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय वीरभद्र सिंह जी के निधन का समाचार हम सबके के लिए बेहद दुःख देने वाला है।



हिमाचल के लिए यह एक अपूर्णीय क्षति है,जिसकी भरपाई कभी नहीं होगी।



हिमाचल के विकास में उनका योगदान अनुकरणीय है,जिसे कभी भुलाया नहीं जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/MLyNvBSnpx — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 8, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his condolences on the demise of the veteran leader.

Sad to know that Shri Virbhadra Singh is no more. His political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve people of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to family & followers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 8, 2021

Saddened to learn about the demise of Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Ji. He will be always remembered for his service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and followers. Om Shanti! — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 8, 2021

Deeply anguished by the demise of former CM of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Virbhadra Singh ji. He was a political stalwart and an able administrator who made noteworthy contributions to public life and welfare of the people. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 8, 2021

Virbhadra Singh: Political Career

• Virbhadra Singh was a nine-time MLA and was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the first time in October 1983.

• Singh was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1962 and in all he was a five-time MP.

• Under Congress Government at the Center, Virbhadra Singh had served as the Minister of State for Industries, between 1982 to 1983.

• He served as the Union Minister of Steel between 2009 and 2011 and the Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) from between 2011 to 2012.

• The former CM also remained as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President in the years 1977, 1979, 1980, and 2012.

• Virbhadra Singh had served as a member of the Indian delegation to the General Assembly of United Nations in 1976.

• At present, he was MLA from the Arki Assembly constituency in Solan District.

Virbhadra Singh: Tenure as Himachal Pradesh CM

Term of Office From To Days in Office April 8, 1983 March 8, 1985 1 year, 334 days March 8, 1985 March 5, 1990 4 years, 362 days December 3, 1993 March 23, 1998 4 years, 110 days March 6, 2003 December 30, 2007 4 years, 299 days December 25, 2012 December 27, 2017 5 Years, 2 days

Personal Life:

Singh was born on June 23, 1934, at Sarahan, Shimla district. He was born in the royal family of the princely state of Bushahr.

Virbhadra Singh was married to Ratna Kumari in May 1954 and has a daughter Abhilasha Kumari. He again got married in 1986 to Pratibha Singh who was also elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi in 2004. Virbhadra Singh is survived by his son Vikramaditya Singh and four daughters.