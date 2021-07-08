Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Former Himachal CM and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87

Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, who was a nine-time MLA and five-time Member of Parliament, was the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for six terms.

Created On: Jul 8, 2021 10:43 ISTModified On: Jul 8, 2021 10:43 IST
Virbhadra Singh passes away

Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away in the early hours of July 8, 2021, after battling a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj, Indira Gandhi Medical College, and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla had informed that Virbhadra Singh was under treatment at the hospital. On April 13 he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to pay his condolences to the veteran leader and acknowledged his rich administrative and legislative experience. Prime Minister added that Singh had played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and had served the people of the state.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur also gave his tribute to the former CM of Himachal Pradesh and mentioned his work for the development of the state which will never be forgotten.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his condolences on the demise of the veteran leader. 

Virbhadra Singh: Political Career

Virbhadra Singh was a nine-time MLA and was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the first time in October 1983.

Singh was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1962 and in all he was a five-time MP.

Under Congress Government at the Center, Virbhadra Singh had served as the Minister of State for Industries, between 1982 to 1983.

He served as the Union Minister of Steel between 2009 and 2011 and the Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) from between 2011 to 2012.

The former CM also remained as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President in the years 1977, 1979, 1980, and 2012.

Virbhadra Singh had served as a member of the Indian delegation to the General Assembly of United Nations in 1976.

At present, he was MLA from the Arki Assembly constituency in Solan District.

Virbhadra Singh: Tenure as Himachal Pradesh CM

Term of Office

From

To

Days in Office

April 8, 1983

March 8, 1985

1 year, 334 days

March 8, 1985

March 5, 1990

4 years, 362 days

December 3, 1993

March 23, 1998

4 years, 110 days

March 6, 2003

December 30, 2007

4 years, 299 days

December 25, 2012

December 27, 2017

5 Years, 2 days

Personal Life:

Singh was born on June 23, 1934, at Sarahan, Shimla district. He was born in the royal family of the princely state of Bushahr.

Virbhadra Singh was married to Ratna Kumari in May 1954 and has a daughter Abhilasha Kumari. He again got married in 1986 to Pratibha Singh who was also elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi in 2004. Virbhadra Singh is survived by his son Vikramaditya Singh and four daughters.

