Germany, in a first, records more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID-19 cases: Germany recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in one day on November 11, 2021, for the first time since the pandemic began. As per the Robert Koch Institute of Health Surveillance, there were 50,196 additional Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with 235 deaths.

The outgoing Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel described the rise in COVID-19 infections in-country as ‘dramatic’. Her spokesperson said, “The pandemic is returning in a new spectacular fashion”. The government has called on the regional authorities to take further steps to quell the outbreak.

Germany is counted among a number of European countries that have been facing a new surge in positive Coronavirus cases. The country has recorded record numbers of infections over the recent days.

#BREAKING Germany hits record 50,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours: authorities
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 11, 2021

Pressure on hospitals increased

Due to the record number of COVID-19 cases, the pressure on hospital wards in Germany has also been increasing.

Several hospitals have also reported that in the past few days they have been working again at their limits and have ICUs so full of positive COVID-19 patients that they cannot admit the new patients.

The Head of Virology at Berlin’s Charite Hospital, Christian Drosten said that Germany has a real emergency situation right now.

Low COVID-19 vaccination reason for COVID outbreak in Germany

The recent outbreak of Germany recording over 50,000 COVID-19 cases has also been attributed in part to the relatively low vaccination rate of the population in Germany. The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Germany is just over 67 percent.

Measures taken by Germany to control surge in COVID cases

• Several particularly affected states in Germany, such as Bavaria, Saxony, and most recently Berlin, have decided to introduce the new restrictions that are aimed at unvaccinated people.

• Berlin has decided to ban unvaccinated people from restaurants without terraces, gyms, bars, and hairdressers.

• A negative test will be longer be acceptable to allow access to these public places if the users are not vaccinated or are not able to prove that they have recovered from the disease.

Background

In total, almost 4.9 million people have been infected in Germany since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.