Golden Globe Awards 2022: Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, O Yeong-Su, Andrew Garfield, Kate Winslet, Jeremy Stong- Check full list of winners

Golden Globe Awards 2022: The winners of the Golden Globe Awards 2022 were announced by Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a private ceremony on January 10, 2021. This year, the event was not televised or live streamed and did not involve any celebrity presenter or nominee and had no red carpet.

Netflix’s 'The Power of the Dog' won Best Film-Drama at the Golden Globe Awards 2022, while 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story won Best Film– Musical or Comedy. HBO series Succession won Golden Globe award 2022 for best television series- drama and /HBO Max’s Hacks won Best Television series-musical or comedy.

Will Smith won his first-ever Golden Globe award for his role in the 2021 film 'King Richard', while Nicole Kidman won Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in the film 'Being the Ricardos'. The Power of the Dog also won the Golden Globe award 2022 for Best Director.

Golden Globe Awards 2022: Check complete list of winners

Film Awards

Best Film- Drama: The Power of the Dog, Netflix

Best Actor - Drama: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress - Drama: Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Best Director- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Film - Musical/Comedy: West Side Story

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!)

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Actress in Supporting role in any film: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Actor in Supporting role in any film: Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song: No Time To Die from No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Best Film-Non-English language: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Film-Animated: Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Television Awards

Best Television Series - Drama: Succession

Best Actor - Drama: Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress - Drama: Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy: Hacks

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in Television: O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress in Television: Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Limited Series or Television Film: The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film: Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Film: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)