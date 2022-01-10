Golden Globe Awards 2022: Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, O Yeong-Su, Andrew Garfield, Kate Winslet, Jeremy Stong- Check full list of winners
Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners: Andrew Garfield won Best Actor-Musical or Comedy for Tick, Tick....Boom and O Yeong-su won Best Supporting Actor in a limited series for his role in Squid Game at the Golden Globe Awards 2022.
Golden Globe Awards 2022: The winners of the Golden Globe Awards 2022 were announced by Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a private ceremony on January 10, 2021. This year, the event was not televised or live streamed and did not involve any celebrity presenter or nominee and had no red carpet.
Netflix’s 'The Power of the Dog' won Best Film-Drama at the Golden Globe Awards 2022, while 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story won Best Film– Musical or Comedy. HBO series Succession won Golden Globe award 2022 for best television series- drama and /HBO Max’s Hacks won Best Television series-musical or comedy.
Will Smith won his first-ever Golden Globe award for his role in the 2021 film 'King Richard', while Nicole Kidman won Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in the film 'Being the Ricardos'. The Power of the Dog also won the Golden Globe award 2022 for Best Director.
Golden Globe Awards 2022: Check complete list of winners
|
Film Awards
Best Film- Drama: The Power of the Dog, Netflix
Best Actor - Drama: Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Actress - Drama: Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Best Director- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Best Film - Musical/Comedy: West Side Story
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!)
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Actress in Supporting role in any film: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Actor in Supporting role in any film: Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer
Best Original Song: No Time To Die from No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Best Film-Non-English language: Drive My Car (Japan)
Best Film-Animated: Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
|
Television Awards
Best Television Series - Drama: Succession
Best Actor - Drama: Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Actress - Drama: Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez (Pose)
Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy: Hacks
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Supporting Actor in Television: O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Best Supporting Actress in Television: Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Limited Series or Television Film: The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film: Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Film: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
|
No red carpet
The only attendees of the Golden Globe Awards event this time were executives and members of the expanded Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the winners were announced by individuals from organisations that have received donations from HFPA.
Though the Hollywood press association has expanded its ranks as a part of new reforms targeting more inclusivity and diversity, NBC still refused to televise this year’s event as studios and streamers were reluctant to participate and major PR firms continue to remain in boycott mode.
