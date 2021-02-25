JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Government lifts restriction on private banks to engage in government-related business

Earlier, only a few private banks were allowed to engage in the government businesses such as pension payments, taxes and other revenue payment facilities, small saving schemes, etc.

Created On: Feb 25, 2021 16:53 ISTModified On: Feb 25, 2021 16:53 IST
Restrictions lifted from private banks

The Central Government on February 24, 2021, decided to remove the ban on the private sector banks to conduct government-related banking transactions.

Earlier, only a few private banks were allowed to engage in the government businesses such as pension payments, taxes and other revenue payment facilities, small saving schemes, etc. According to the Finance Ministry, the step will further spur competition, enhance customer convenience, higher efficiency in the standards of customer services.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while sharing the news on her official Twitter account mentioned that private sector banks can now be equal partners in strengthening the government’s social sector initiatives, in the development of the country’s economy, and enhancing customer convenience.

No authorization by RBI:

With the restriction on private banks being lifted, there is now no bar on the Reserve Bank of India for the authorization of the private sector banks, in addition to public sector banks, for the government business which includes the government agency business. The decision has already been conveyed to RBI.

Effort to boost privatization:

As per the statement released by the government, private sector banks are at the forefront of implementing and imbibing the latest technology and innovation in banking.

The step can also be seen as an extension of PM Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session where he pitched for privatization. The statements by the Prime Minister had come in a backdrop of a push towards government spending, which they expect will help crowd in the private investment.

